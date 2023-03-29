Modified On Mar 29, 2023 05:30 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

The carmaker’s iconic off-roader has maintained its popularity ever since its launch almost two and a half years ago

Second-generation Mahindra Thar entered the market in October 2020.

It comes with three engine options: a 150PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol, a 130PS, 2.2-litre diesel and a 118PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Currently available with choice of RWD and 4x4 drivetrains.

Features a seven-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, dual front airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar, an off-road capable lifestyle SUV which is considered by many to be the best in its segment, has reached a new milestone. The carmaker, in almost two and a half years since introducing the second-generation model of the SUV, has completed the production of one lakh units of the Thar, the latest of which has been rolled out recently. It’s finished in the recently introduced Everest White exterior paint colour.

Powertrain

The lifestyle SUV gets multiple powertrain options: its four-wheel drive variants use a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS and 320Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (130PS and 300Nm), both of which are either mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The newly introduced rear-wheel drive variants get the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine like the 4WD variant, but only with a six-speed automatic. This variant also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (118PS and 300Nm) which only comes teamed with a six-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

On board the Mahindra Thar, you’ll find a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, halogen headlights with LED DRLs, electrically controlled AC, washable interior floor and detachable roof panel.

To ensure the safety of passengers, the Thar comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descend control, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Price & Rivals

Mahindra has priced its lifestyle SUV from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is considered a rival to other off-road SUVs like the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny. Given its price range, it can also be considered an alternative to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara. Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar which is expected to arrive in 2024.

