The partnership aims to create an opportunity for customers and fans to meet their favourite players from these four teams

Mahindra has announced its association with four IPL T20 teams as their official SUV partner: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The collaboration will encompass several promotional activities online and offline, for consumers and fans.

Through this association, the Indian automaker will engage its fans in various activities such as meet and greet sessions with their favourite cricket players from the four above-mentioned teams, while they can also stand a chance to win replicas, merchandise, and match tickets. Although, the meet and greet session will be only for the fans who win the contest organised by Mahindra during the 2023 IPL season.

Recently, Mahindra was the title sponsor of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, which was held in India that concluded on March 28. The XUV300 TurboSport and Thar were the official SUVs for that event. The automaker had also awarded a Mahindra Thar to Nikhat Zareen, a highly successful Indian boxer.

Here’s the full press release by Mahindra:

Mahindra Announces Association with Four T20 League Teams as Official SUV Partner

Partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals

Contest to create an opportunity for customers and fans to meet their favourite players from the four teams

A chance to win replica and personalised jerseys, signed bats, other co-branded merchandises, and match tickets

Mumbai, March 28, 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals– and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.

Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the four teams, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season.

With this association, Mahindra will aim to boost test drives at its dealerships across the country. Mahindra is committed to providing a unique experience for its customers and fans by bringing the excitement of the T20 league to its showrooms.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value. "

Recently, Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the title sponsor, and the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as the official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.

