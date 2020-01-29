Renault Kwid BS6 Launched At Rs 2.92 Lakh

Published On Jan 29, 2020 01:18 PM By Dhruv.A for Renault KWID

You’ll have to pay a maximum of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 for a Kwid with cleaner tailpipe emissions

Renault Kwid’s 0.8 and 1.0-litre engines upgraded to BS6.

Power, torque figures and transmission units remain unchanged.

Maruti S-Presso and Alto are already BS6-compliant.

Renault has launched the BS6 edition of the Kwid a couple of months before the implementation of the new norms. It still starts under Rs 3 lakh, but you’ll have to pay Rs 9,000 extra for all variants except the RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre, which commands Rs 10,000. Check out the detailed pricing below:

Variant (Ex-showroom Delhi) BS6 Prices BS4 Prices Difference Std Rs 2.92 lakh Rs 2.83 lakh Rs 9,000 RXE 0.8-litre Rs 3.62 lakh Rs 3.53 lakh Rs 9,000 RXL 0.8-litre Rs 3.92 lakh Rs 3.83 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT 0.8-litre Rs 4.22 lakh Rs 4.13 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT 1.0 Rs 4.42 lakh Rs 4.33 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT(O) 1.0 Rs 4.50 lakh Rs 4.41 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT AMT 1.0 Rs 4.72 lakh Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 9,000 RXT (O) AMT 1.0 Rs 4.80 lakh Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 10,000 Climber Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 4.54 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber (O) Rs 4.71 lakh Rs 4.62 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber AMT Rs 4.93 lakh Rs 4.84 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber (O) AMT Rs 5.01 lakh Rs 4.92 lakh Rs 9,000

The 3-cylinder engine options are still the same churning out the same power output as before. So, the 0.8-litre unit delivers 54PS/72Nm while the 1.0-litre belts out 68PS/91Nm. A 5-speed manual is standard whereas the 1.0-litre unit is also offered with an AMT.

Given that this is a mandatory mechanical update, the feature count has remained untouched. It continues to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera with sensors, and speed alert system in the top variants. Feature highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fast USB charger, and voice recognition.

With this, it joins the BS6-compliant Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto, while the Datsun redi-GO is yet to be updated.

