Renault Triber BS6 Launched. Now Starts At Rs 4.99 Lakh

Published On Jan 27, 2020 01:15 PM By Sonny for Renault Triber

All variants apart from entry-spec RXE get pricier by Rs 15,000

The Triber’s 1.0-litre petrol engine has been updated to comply with BS6 emission norms.

The updates have resulted in a price hike of Rs 4,000 for the base variant and Rs 15,000 for all other variants.

Renault’s crossover MPV is expected to get a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine later in 2020.

It is now priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Renault Triber was launched with just one engine option - a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit. This engine has now been updated to comply with BS6 emission norms, which has added a slight premium to the Triber’s prices.

The BS6-compliant Renault Triber is priced as follows (ex-showroom Delhi):

Variant BS6 Prices BS4 Launch Prices Difference RXE Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh Rs 4,000 RXL Rs 5.74 lakh Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 15,000 RXT Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 15,000 RXZ Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 15,000

Apart from the entry-level variant, the BS6 update has made the Triber pricier by Rs 15,000 across the lineup.

In BS4 guise, the Triber’s petrol engine produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque while mated to a 5-speed manual. There appears to be no change in performance with the BS6 update. The Triber is scheduled to get more powertrain options in 2020. It’ll start with the addition of an AMT option for the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine as well as a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. You can expect to see these updates at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

The Triber is offered with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for second- and third-row seats and upto 4 airbags. It’s most distinct feature is the modular seating layout for upto 7 passengers.

Also read: Renault Triber: Here's How Maruti Swift Rival Switches From 7- to 5-Seater

There are no direct rivals as the Triber is positioned above the Datsun GO+ but under the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As a 5-seater estate, its prices bring it into contention with the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo.

Read More on : Triber on road price