Modified On Jul 03, 2020 02:09 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster

Like before, Renault is not offering any cash discount on the Triber

Maximum discount of up to Rs 70,000 offered on the Duster.

Kwid gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

Savings up to Rs 30,000 on the Triber.

All offers are valid till July 31.

The past few months posed a challenge for the Indian automobile industry as sales plummeted by huge margins due to the lockdown. Now, as major carmakers, including Renault , get back into action, they have come out with various offers to recover lost ground. Here’s a look at the benefits applicable on Renault models till July 31:

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 7,000 or Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

Renault is offering the Triber with a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 for select employees. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 4,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer.

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model. For the AMT variant, only the loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 is applicable.

Buyers can also avail a special 8.25 per cent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 4.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

Except for the loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 on the AMT variant, all other offers are applicable only on the MT-equipped variants of the Triber.

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 7,000 or Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model. The loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000 is applicable only on the base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8L variants.

It is offering a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 or a rural discount of Rs 4,000 to those looking to buy the Kwid . Only select corporate employees are eligible for the corporate discount while the rural offer is applicable to farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat.

The special 8.25 per cent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months remains the same in July. It may vary depending on the loan amount and tenure. Renault’s 3-month EMI holiday program is also valid in July. The maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 3 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed by buyers in states where Renault Finance is not available.

The aforementioned benefits are valid on select variants of the Kwid.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 or Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 20,000 or Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000

The cash discount of Rs 25,000 is applicable only on the RxS variant.

A loyalty bonus can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while there is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Select corporate employees looking to buy the Duster can grab a discount of Rs 20,000. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special offer of Rs 10,000. Only one of the two benefits can be applied at once.

Renault is also offering a special 8.25 per cent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 7.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 7.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

