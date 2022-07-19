Modified On Jul 19, 2022 03:39 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

While the average wait time for subcompact SUVs is of three to four months, a couple of models are readily available this month

The sub-4m SUV segment is one of the most preferred spaces today for a buyer who wants to purchase an SUV in India. It has eight models, including the facelifted Hyundai Venue.

Given their popularity, almost all SUVs enjoy long waiting periods. Let’s see which SUV can be brought home immediately and in which city this month:

City Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV300 Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Toyota Urban Cruiser New Delhi 4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 4 months 1-2 months No waiting No waiting Bengaluru 3-4 months 3-4 months 3.5-4 months 3-4 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5 months Mumbai 3-4 months 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2.5-3 months Hyderabad 5 months 3-4 months 3.5-4 months 4 months 1 month 1-2 months 2.5-3 months Pune 4-5 months 1-2 months 5 months 3-4 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 3 months Chennai 4 months 3-4 months 4 months 2-2.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 2-3 months Jaipur 3-4 months 1 month 5.5-6 months 2-3 months 1 month 4 months 0.5 months Ahmedabad 3-4 months 1 month 4 months 3 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 0.5 months Gurugram 5 months 1.5-2 months 2-3 months 3 months 1 month 1-1.5 months N.A. Lucknow 4-5 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 2 months 1-2 months 3 months Kolkata 4 months 3 months 3-4 months 4-5 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 3 months Thane 4 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 3 months Surat 3-4 months 1 month 3-4 months 2 months 1 month 1.5 months 0.5 months Ghaziabad 3-4 months 1 month 3-4 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-3 months Chandigarh 3.5 months 1-2 months 3 months 3-4 months 1.5-2 months 2-3 months 0.5 months Coimbatore 4-5 months 3-4 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 3 months Patna 4 months 1 month 3-4 months 3-4 months 1 month 3 months 1 month Faridabad 4 months 1 months 2.5-3 months 2-2.5 months 1 month 2.5-3 months N.A. Indore 4 months 1-2 months 4-5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Noida 3-4 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 4 months 1 month 1-2 months 2.5-3 months

Note: 1) The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

2) We haven’t included the Maruti Brezza as its data wasn’t available during the time of publishing this news.

Takeaway

Tata Nexon : One of the best-selling SUVs in its space, the Nexon has a maximum wait time of five months in a few cities.

Hyundai Venue: The facelifted Venue was launched in June 2022, and it commands a wait time of up to four months.

Kia Sonet : The Venue’s cousin, the Kia Sonet, is also enduring an average wait time of three to four months. However, buyers in Jaipur will have to wait for as long as six months to bring the Kia SUV home.

Mahindra XUV300: Buyers in many cities mentioned in the list can drive home the Mahindra XUV300 within a couple of months from the booking date. That said, its maximum waiting period stretches up to five months in Kolkata.

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite : The Kiger-Magnite duo is almost readily available with an average waiting time of two months in most cities. The Magnite has no waiting period in Delhi.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Buyers in many cities on this list can take the Urban Cruiser home in less than a month’s time. For some other cities, including Lucknow and Thane, the maximum wait time is three months.

