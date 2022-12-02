Renault India Announces Year-end Offers Of Up To Rs 60,000 On Its Cars

Published On Dec 02, 2022 08:01 AM

The offer list includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits and more

  • Maximum benefit of up to Rs 60,000 is available on the Renault Triber.

  • The Kwid comes with benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

  • The Kiger also gets benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

  • These offers are valid till the end of 2022.

We have just stepped into December 2022 and Renault has already put out its entire list comprising year-end offers. The carmaker is offering cash discounts, corporate/rural discounts, exchange bonuses and few other benefits on all of its models. Do note that these offers are valid till the end of 2022.

Take a look at the model-wise offers listed below:

Kwid

Renault Kwid

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up To Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up To Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up To Rs 10,000

Scrappage Benefit

Up To Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up To Rs 45,000

  • You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the Renault Kwid.

  • An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is available on all variants except base-spec RXE.

  • Customers can also avail of a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Renault is also offering scrappage benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on its entry-level hatchback.

  • The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh. 

Triber

Renault Triber

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up To Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up To Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up To Rs 10,000

Scrappage Benefit

Up To Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up To Rs 60,000

  • Triber gets a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000.

  • It also gets the highest exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.

  • You can avail of a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.

  • The carmaker is also providing a discount of up to Rs 10,000 under its scrappage program.

  • Prices for the Triber range between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

Kiger

Renault Kiger

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up To Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up To Rs 10,000

Scrappage Benefit

Up To Rs 10,000

Two Year Extended Warranty

Approx. Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up To Rs 45,000

  • The Kiger does not get any cash discount this December.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 except for the base-spec RXE.

  • You can get a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.

  • Instead, Renault is offering it with a two-year extended warranty worth approximately Rs 10,000.

  • Renault’s sub-four-metre SUV is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Note:

  • Renault is also offering a rural discount of up to Rs 5,000 on all these models. Customers can either opt for the corporate discount or the rural offer.

  • These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact your nearest Renault dealership to get more details.

