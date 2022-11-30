Modified On Nov 30, 2022 10:51 AM By Shreyash for Kia Seltos

The company will have separate Kia CPO retail outlets to facilitate buying and selling of used cars.

Kia plans to expand its pre-owned car business to over 30 outlets by year end.

Kia CPO will offer warranty coverage of up to two years or 40,000 km.

Customers will also get four free maintenance packages on pre-owned cars.

Cars sold through Kia CPO will be less than five years old.

Non-Kia cars will also be made available to customers.

Kia has launched its certified pre-owned car business venture, 'Kia CPO,' which will enable buying, selling, and exchanging of used cars. All of this will be handled through a separate retail chain, which will also provide after-sales services.

Cars sold through the Kia CPO outlet will have to undergo 175 quality checks, including ensuring there is no structural damage and that the vehicle has a proper service record. Furthermore, the cars retailed through Kia CPO will be less than five years old and have under 1 lakh km on the odometer. The company will also offer warranty coverage of up to two years or 40,000 km, and four free period services to its customers.

The carmaker has also introduced a mobile application which integrates all your vehicle data and proper usage history, along with a price evaluation feature. Kia CPO has already set up 15 outlets in cities like New Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar, Kozhikode, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur and Malappuram.

Here’s the press release by the carmaker for more details:

Kia India launches its Certified Pre-Owned Car Business ‘Kia CPO’

Exclusive Kia CPO outlets – Facility to sell, buy or exchange pre-owned cars

Industry-best warranty services backed by Kia India and Industry first & best Maintenance Programme on pre-owned cars

Aggressive expansion plans -> 30+ outlets by end of 2022

Certified cars to pass comprehensive 175-point quality check

New Delhi, November 29, 2022: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, has announced the commencement of its Certified Pre-Owned Car Business ‘Kia CPO’ for customers. With exclusive Kia CPO outlets, the company intends to provide a new age experience to customers, in line with new car buying experience, that will allow them to sell, buy or exchange pre-owned cars, backed by hassle-free ownership transfers and customized finance options. Starting certified pre-owned car business in just over three years since the beginning of sales operations in the country, makes Kia one of the fastest OEM to do so.

Continuing with its efforts to offer industry-first products and services, Kia India will provide industry-best warranty coverage along with Industry first & best Maintenance Programme on pre-owned cars. The cars sold through Kia CPO will get:

up to 2 years & 40,000 kms of warranty coverage

up to 4 free periodic maintenances

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "With Kia CPO, we want to rewrite the rules of the game for the pre-owned car market. Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Kia strives to revolutionize mobility by identifying need gaps in the industry and fulfilling them with our well-thought-out products and services. Our proactive approach of starting CPO business at such an early stage of our existence in the country will ensure that all systems and processes are in place even before the first lot of our products comes under the average replacement age.”

He further added, "We’ve noticed that more than one-third customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business. Customers can exchange any used car with new Kia cars and we are also offering a combined packaged deal for exchange customers, with secure and instant payment transfer option."

Through Kia CPO, Kia India aims to offer exemplary services to customers by following a fair, transparent, and quick digital evaluation process to provide right price for their cars. The company has also introduced Industry best Digital Evaluation Mobile Application with real time data integration & scientific pricing suggestion. All the Kia cars, certified and sold through Kia CPO, will have less than 5 years of age, 1 lakh km mileage, and would undergo comprehensive 175 point quality checks before being made available to customers. These cars will have no structural damage, a verified ownership and service history, and will be refurbished only with Kia genuine parts.

Kia CPO will be a one-stop solution for customers, ensuring peace of mind and an easy entry into the world of Kia. Non-Kia cars will also be made available to customers on an as-is-where-is basis.

Kia has aggressive plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with 30+ outlets by the end of 2022. It has already established 15 outlets in 14 cities – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur & Malappuram.

