Reduce Your Daily Fuel Costs With These 10 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Automatic Cars
All of the cars in this list claim to offer more than 20kmpl
Due to the huge traffic snarls and increasing vehicles on the road, people are preferring to go for automatic cars. However, the rising petrol prices is also a huge problem at hand. So, for those who are planning to have a petrol automatic car in their garage, here are the top 10 most fuel efficient options available:
Maruti Dzire
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
24.12kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 7.64 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh
-
The Dzire tops the chart, with its petrol automatic variants delivering a claimed 24.12kmpl.
-
The sedan gets an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.
-
The sedan retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh.
Tata Tiago
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
86PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
23.84kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh
-
The Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine claims to offer 23.84kmpl with the automatic gearbox.
-
The hatchback retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.
Maruti Swift
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
23.76kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 7.14 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh
-
The Swift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s rated at 83PS and paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.
-
Its AMT variants deliver a claimed 23.76kmpl.
-
The Swift is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh.
Renault Kwid
|
Engine
|
1-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
68PS
|
Torque
|
91Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
22.3kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh
-
The Renault Kwid’s 1-litre engine comes with the option of a 5-speed AMT.
-
The engine claims to offer a fuel economy of 22.3kmpl.
-
The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh.
Datsun Redi-GO
|
Engine
|
1-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
69PS
|
Torque
|
91Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
22kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 4.95 lakh
-
The Redi-GO is one of the most affordable petrol automatic cars in India, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 22kmpl.
-
It gets 54PS 800cc and 69PS 1-litre petrol engines, the latter with the option of a 5-speed AMT.
-
It retails from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Engine
|
1-litre three cylinder / 1.2-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
68PS / 83PS
|
Torque
|
91Nm / 113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
21.79kmpl / 20.52kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh
-
The Wagon R is offered with two petrol engines: 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre.
-
Both of them are paired with an optional 5-speed AMT, offering 21.79kmpl and 20.52kmp, respectively.
-
The tall-boy is priced from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Engine
|
1-litre three-cylinder
|
Power
|
68PS
|
Torque
|
91Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
21.7kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 4.97 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh
-
The S-Presso’s manual and AMT variants both offer 21.7kmpl.
-
It gets a 68PS 1-litre three-cylinder engine.
-
The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh.
Maruti Ignis
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
20.89kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh
-
The Maruti Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that claims to offer 20.89kmpl for both the manual and automatic variants.
-
It’s prices range from Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
20.5kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 6.67 lakh to Rs 7.91 lakh
-
The Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine offers a claimed 20.5kmpl.
-
The Nios is also offered with a Diesel-AMT option.
-
It is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.
Hyundai Santro
|
Engine
|
1.1-litre four-cylinder
|
Power
|
69PS
|
Torque
|
99Nm
|
Gearbox
|
5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Economy
|
20.3kmpl
|
Price (AMT)
|
Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh
-
The Santro is the last one on the list, offering a claimed 20.3kmpl with its AMT gearbox.
-
The hatchback is offered with a 69PS 1.1-litre petrol engine.
-
Its prices range from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom)
Note: These are ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures.
