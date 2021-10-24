HomeNew CarsNewsReduce Your Daily Fuel Costs With These 10 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Automatic Cars

Reduce Your Daily Fuel Costs With These 10 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Automatic Cars

Published On Oct 24, 2021 11:01 AM

All of the cars in this list claim to offer more than 20kmpl

Due to the huge traffic snarls and increasing vehicles on the road, people are preferring to go for automatic cars. However, the rising petrol prices is also a huge problem at hand. So, for those who are planning to have a petrol automatic car in their garage, here are the top 10 most fuel efficient options available: 

Maruti Dzire

Engine

1.2-litre four-cylinder

Power

83PS

Torque

113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

24.12kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 7.64 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh

  • The Dzire tops the chart, with its petrol automatic variants delivering a claimed 24.12kmpl. 

  • The sedan gets an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options. 

  • The sedan retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh. 

Tata Tiago

Engine

1.2-litre three-cylinder

Power

86PS

Torque

113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

23.84kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh

  • The Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine claims to offer 23.84kmpl with the automatic gearbox. 

  • The hatchback retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh. 

Maruti Swift

Engine

1.2-litre four-cylinder

Power

83PS

Torque

113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

23.76kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 7.14 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh

  • The Swift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s rated at 83PS and paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. 

  • Its AMT variants deliver a claimed 23.76kmpl. 

  • The Swift is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh. 

Renault Kwid

Engine

1-litre three-cylinder

Power

68PS

Torque

91Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

22.3kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh

  • The Renault Kwid’s 1-litre engine comes with the option of a 5-speed AMT. 

  • The engine claims to offer a fuel economy of 22.3kmpl. 

  • The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh. 

Datsun Redi-GO

Datsun redi-GO

Engine

1-litre three-cylinder

Power

69PS

Torque

91Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

22kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 4.95 lakh

  • The Redi-GO is one of the most affordable petrol automatic cars in India, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 22kmpl. 

  • It gets 54PS 800cc and 69PS 1-litre petrol engines, the latter with the option of a 5-speed AMT. 

  • It retails from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh. 

Maruti Wagon R

Engine

1-litre three cylinder / 1.2-litre four-cylinder

Power

68PS / 83PS

Torque

91Nm / 113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

21.79kmpl / 20.52kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh

  • The Wagon R is offered with two petrol engines: 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre. 

  • Both of them are paired with an optional 5-speed AMT, offering 21.79kmpl and 20.52kmp, respectively. 

  • The tall-boy is priced from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh. 

Maruti S-Presso

Engine

1-litre three-cylinder

Power

68PS

Torque

91Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

21.7kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 4.97 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh

  • The S-Presso’s manual and AMT variants both offer 21.7kmpl. 

  • It gets a 68PS 1-litre three-cylinder engine. 

  • The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh. 

Maruti Ignis

Engine

1.2-litre four-cylinder

Power

83PS

Torque

113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

20.89kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh

  • The Maruti Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that claims to offer 20.89kmpl for both the manual and automatic variants. 

  • It’s prices range from Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine

1.2-litre four-cylinder

Power

83PS

Torque

113Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

20.5kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 6.67 lakh to Rs 7.91 lakh

  • The Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine offers a claimed 20.5kmpl. 

  • The Nios is also offered with a Diesel-AMT option. 

  • It is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh. 

Hyundai Santro

All Hyundai Cars Will Now Cost Up To Rs 17,000 More

Engine

1.1-litre four-cylinder

Power

69PS

Torque

99Nm

Gearbox

5-speed AMT

Fuel Economy

20.3kmpl

Price (AMT)

Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh

  • The Santro is the last one on the list, offering a claimed 20.3kmpl with its AMT gearbox. 

  • The hatchback is offered with a 69PS 1.1-litre petrol engine. 

  • Its prices range from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom)

Note: These are ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures. 

S
sree
Oct 24, 2021 1:02:58 PM

Ignis auto is giving me on average 10-12 KMPL ... the claims are tall which is reall different from the real world.

