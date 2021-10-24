Published On Oct 24, 2021 11:01 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

All of the cars in this list claim to offer more than 20kmpl

Due to the huge traffic snarls and increasing vehicles on the road, people are preferring to go for automatic cars. However, the rising petrol prices is also a huge problem at hand. So, for those who are planning to have a petrol automatic car in their garage, here are the top 10 most fuel efficient options available:

Maruti Dzire

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder Power 83PS Torque 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 24.12kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 7.64 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh

The Dzire tops the chart, with its petrol automatic variants delivering a claimed 24.12kmpl.

The sedan gets an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The sedan retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder Power 86PS Torque 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 23.84kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh

The Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine claims to offer 23.84kmpl with the automatic gearbox.

The hatchback retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder Power 83PS Torque 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 23.76kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 7.14 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh

The Swift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s rated at 83PS and paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Its AMT variants deliver a claimed 23.76kmpl.

The Swift is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Engine 1-litre three-cylinder Power 68PS Torque 91Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 22.3kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh

The Renault Kwid’s 1-litre engine comes with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

The engine claims to offer a fuel economy of 22.3kmpl.

The Kwid is priced from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh.

Datsun Redi-GO

Engine 1-litre three-cylinder Power 69PS Torque 91Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 22kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 4.95 lakh

The Redi-GO is one of the most affordable petrol automatic cars in India, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 22kmpl.

It gets 54PS 800cc and 69PS 1-litre petrol engines, the latter with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

It retails from Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Engine 1-litre three cylinder / 1.2-litre four-cylinder Power 68PS / 83PS Torque 91Nm / 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 21.79kmpl / 20.52kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh

The Wagon R is offered with two petrol engines: 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre.

Both of them are paired with an optional 5-speed AMT, offering 21.79kmpl and 20.52kmp, respectively.

The tall-boy is priced from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Engine 1-litre three-cylinder Power 68PS Torque 91Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 21.7kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 4.97 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh

The S-Presso’s manual and AMT variants both offer 21.7kmpl.

It gets a 68PS 1-litre three-cylinder engine.

The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder Power 83PS Torque 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 20.89kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh

The Maruti Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that claims to offer 20.89kmpl for both the manual and automatic variants.

It’s prices range from Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder Power 83PS Torque 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 20.5kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 6.67 lakh to Rs 7.91 lakh

The Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine offers a claimed 20.5kmpl.

The Nios is also offered with a Diesel-AMT option.

It is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

Hyundai Santro

Engine 1.1-litre four-cylinder Power 69PS Torque 99Nm Gearbox 5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 20.3kmpl Price (AMT) Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh

The Santro is the last one on the list, offering a claimed 20.3kmpl with its AMT gearbox.

The hatchback is offered with a 69PS 1.1-litre petrol engine.

Its prices range from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom)

Note: These are ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures.

