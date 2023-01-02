Modified On Jan 02, 2023 01:54 PM By Rohit for MG Hector 2022

2023 is promising to be big in terms of SUV launches, with at least 10 models having a starting price of under Rs 20 lakh

The last few years have seen carmakers either introduce or widen their SUV portfolios in India and 2023 is going to be no different. We are expecting a lot of marques including Tata, Maruti and Mahindra to launch a range of SUVs, even including a couple of EVs, in the country this year.

Here’s a look at the list of SUVs expected under Rs 20 lakh coming out in 2023:

1. Facelifted MG Hector And Hector Plus

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh (Hector), Rs 20 lakh (Hector Plus)

MG is working on introducing the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus as suggested by the recent sightings of their respective test mules. Both SUVs will likely come with some cosmetic enhancements over their current iterations while also offering a more upmarket cabin along with an extensive features list. The updates will likely be restricted to the top variant. The MG SUV duo will carry on with the same set of petrol and diesel engines as provided on the existing models. MG will continue to sell the existing Hector alongside its facelifted version.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Three-door Suzuki Jimny

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

After a long wait, it can finally be confirmed that Maruti Suzuki is bringing its popular off-roader, the Jimny to India…well, almost. Although the SUV was recently spotted undisguised, possibly during a television commercial (TVC) shoot, you can expect to get a proper look at it at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The SUV, which will be offered in a five-door version here, will likely get the new Brezza and Grand Vitara’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain with both five-speed MT and six-speed automatic transmission options.

3. Facelifted Tata Harrier And Safari

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh (Harrier), Rs 16 lakh (Safari)

The Tata Harrier has been on sale since 2019 and so the time has come for the carmaker to give it a major mid-life update. Along with the Harrier, Tata is also likely to introduce the facelifted Safari and both are expected to debut at the upcoming auto carnival. While the two SUVs will continue to feature some differences in design following the facelift, they will retain the common 2-litre diesel heart with both the six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

4. 5-door Mahindra Thar

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh

For those looking for a more family-oriented version of the Mahindra Thar, the Indian carmaker is readying the SUV’s longer-wheelbase version for our markets. Spy shots have revealed the similarities and the few differences that it will have with its three-door iteration, while Mahindra is also expected to offer it with some extra creature comforts. It will come with both petrol and diesel engines while offering a choice between manual and automatic options. Mahindra will equip it with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains. We have also discussed how it will probably get a new name and why we believe the carmaker might call it the ‘Armada.’

5. Facelifted Hyundai Creta

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

We first got a glimpse of the India-bound facelifted Hyundai Creta when it was unveiled at the Indonesia Motor Show in late 2021. The SUV’s design has gotten more in line with the new-gen Tucson and has even borrowed a few features from the latter. In terms of powertrains, we aren’t expecting any differences from the current model.

6. Facelifted Kia Seltos

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

Kia has introduced the facelifted Seltos in many international markets but is yet to take the covers off the India-spec model. We are expecting it to reveal the updated SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 followed by a launch later in the same year. The facelifted Kia Seltos has received styling and feature upgrades over its existing iteration including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a digital driver's display. While the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will likely be carried forward from the outgoing version, there’s a possibility that Kia might replace the SUV’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit with a more potent 1.5-litre turbo option.

7. Honda SUV

New Honda WR-V's image used for representation purpose only

Expected Price: Rs 10.5 lakh

Finally, after being absent in the SUV space in India for a long time, Honda has announced that an SUV is in the works. The Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara-rivalling SUV will likely become the third model in its class to feature a strong-hybrid engine option. Among all the equipment, we are expecting Honda to provide its compact SUV with the City Hybrid-like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

8. Mahindra XUV400

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

In early 2023, Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first long-range EV, the XUV400. To put it plainly, it is the electrified XUV300 with a 39.4kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 456km. Although it does pack all the basic equipment you would want at its expected Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price range, it doesn’t get anything that wows you enough. That said, it does come suited to juice up its battery pack from 0-80 percent in around 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

9. Maruti Baleno-based SUV

Baleno's image used for representation purpose only

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh

One of the new models that will stand at Maruti’s expo pavilion is the Baleno-based SUV. It has been spied multiple times with camouflage revealing design similarities with the Grand Vitara while its features list will be nearly a direct lift from the premium hatchback. Maruti’s decision to develop this crossover SUV could be to fill in the gap between the S-Presso and Brezza in its Arena lineup.

10. Tata Punch EV

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Tata recently confirmed that the Punch EV project has been given the green light internally. With this, the Punch EV will become the fourth electric car in Tata’s lineup following the Nexon EV (Prime and Max), Tigor EV and Tiago EV. The all-electric Punch will be the first Tata car to be underpinned by the ALFA ARC platform. We are expecting it to get two battery pack options with a claimed range between 300km and 350km.

These are the 10 SUVs which we expect to debut in India with a starting price under Rs 20 lakh in 2023. That said, there could also be a few surprises such as the Hyundai micro SUV and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which could join this list sometime in the same year. Which model are you excited for the most? Drop your picks in the comments.