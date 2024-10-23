Take A Look At The MG Hector Snowstorm In These 10 Real-life Images

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 03:20 PM By Dipan for MG Hector

The MG Hector Snowstorm, which is available in a white and black dual-tone colour option, gets a lot of black exterior elements and has a black interior theme

The MG Hector Snowstorm was launched recently with prices starting from Rs 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the higher-spec Sharp Pro variant and is available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines. It gets some design changes, including blacked-out elements inside and out. Let us take a look at the Hector Snowstorm with the help of 10 real-life images.

Exterior

The design is the same as the regular Hector with a split-headlamp setup and a massive grille with diamond-shaped dark chrome elements. However, on a closer inspection, you can notice that the headlight bezels have been blacked out and the skid plate has a black chrome element now.

It has 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers (for all wheels) and a dark chrome finish in the side body cladding.

The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and roof rails are black and the front fenders have a ‘Snowstorm’ badge. MG has also provided it with a chrome insert on the door handles.

The LED tail lights are the same as those on the regular model but get a smoked effect on the Hector Snowstorm. The chrome strip running underneath the connected tail lights has been given a black finish and the bumper has a black chrome element.

Everything else is the same as the regular model including a chrome Hector badging and a black roof-mounted spoiler.

Do note that the Hector Snowstorm is available in a white and black dual-tone colour option only. MG is also offering the Snowstorm with the Hector Plus, with similar specifications in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Meridian vs Rivals: Price Talk

Interior, Features and Safety

While the regular Hector variants have a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, the Snowstorm has an all-black interior theme. The dashboard design is the same as that in the other variants and features a 14-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and AC vents with silver highlights. The door pads have also been given a black treatment to match the cabin’s theme.

The centre console has a gun-metal surround and houses the gear lever, electronic parking brake, and a storage space with a sliding cover. It also has an armrest with white contrast stitching.

The contrast white stitching is carried over to the black leatherette seats as well. All seats have adjustable headrests and seat belt reminders. The rear seat passengers also have a centre armrest.

Other features include auto AC with rear vents, a 9-speaker sound system including a subwoofer, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. It also has an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat.

In terms of safety, the Hector Snowstorm has six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four-disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors. It misses out on the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that is offered with the fully loaded Savvy Pro variant of the MG SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared

Powertrain Options

The Hector Snowstorm is offered with both the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine option with a single gearbox option for the petrol powertrain. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine Option 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission CVT* 6-speed MT^

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

^MT = Manual transmission

In the Snowstorm, the turbo-petrol engine is mated exclusively to a CVT, while the diesel engine is offered with a manual transmission option only.

Price and Rivals

The MG Hector Snowstorm is priced at Rs 21.53 lakh for the turbo-petrol variant and Rs 22.24 lakh for the diesel variant. Other variants of the Hector are priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 22.57 lakh. The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier and 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : MG Hector Automatic