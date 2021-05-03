Owning A Volkswagen Car Gets More Affordable With Reduced Service Costs

Published On May 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The carmaker has slashed rates of after-sale services and products by up to 32 percent

Prices of spare parts reduced by up to 11 percent.

To also provide benefits of up to 24 percent through service value packages.

Periodic cost of maintenance of Polo and Vento dropped by up to 25 percent.

Volkswagen Service Cam introduced to provide recordings of the additional repairs required during an inspection to its customers.

Volkswagen cars have been known for their premium pricing along with a relatively high cost of ownership. The carmaker has now reduced the cost of after-sale services and spare parts. It has slashed the prices of spare parts by up to 11 percent while those of engine oil (only of petrol models) have gone down by nearly 32 percent. Volkswagen will also provide benefits of up to 24 percent through service packages.

The carmaker has also expanded its assistance and mobile service fleet engaged in offering doorstep solutions for small repair and maintenance jobs, checking vehicle health before heading for a road trip, or even providing service operations in remote locations.

It has also launched a new initiative called ‘Volkswagen Service Cam’ that informs and seeks a customer’s prior approval on additional repairs that may occur during inspection via a video recording. Along with this, Volkswagen India has also introduced a Service Calculator on its website to help customers view and get an estimated cost of their next service.

The periodic cost of maintenance of VW’s popular models, the Polo and Vento , have come down by up to 25 percent as a result of these measures. The carmaker says the reduced spare parts and service costs will also be applicable for the upcoming Taigun .