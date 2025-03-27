Tesla Model S: 5 Things To Know About The All Electric Sedan

The Model S is offered in two trims – All Wheel Drive and Plaid – with top variant accelerating to 100 kmph in 1.9 seconds

The possibility of Tesla coming to India has always been a hugely discussed topic, and of late, it has been ever increasing with the carmaker posting job openings in India recently. Globally, Tesla currently has six EVs on offer, with the Model S being a popular choice among buyers. In this report we cover 5 things you need to know about the Tesla Model S.

Front

The overall silhouette of the Tesla Model S is very minimalistic. Its fascia features a set of sharp LED headlights and LED DRLs. It gets a blanked-off grille and the ‘Tesla’ logo right below the hood. Being a high-performance vehicle, the Model S rides very low to increase the stability of the EV.

Side

The side profile gets black-finished flush-type door handles and 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Tesla offers a choice of 21-inch alloy wheels as optional extras. You can additionally purchase a roof rack for the Model S, which can be retrofitted by the customer. The range-topping Plaid variant of the Model S gets additional red brake callipers on all four wheels.

It comes in a Stealth Grey colour but can be had with five other colour choices: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Solid Black, Ultra Red and Lunar Silver at an additional price.

Rear

The rear has wraparound LED tail lamps, a black bumper and a ‘Tesla’ badge right above the registration plate recess. The carmaker also offers a carbon fibre lip spoiler for the Model S as an optional fitment.

Minimalistic Interior

The interior of the Model S is offered with an all-black interior. Customers can opt for a cream or a dual-tone white and black theme, which can be had at an additional cost The cabin, similar to the exterior, is quite minimalistic in design and gets a massive 17-inch screen that can rotate on its axis as seen on some BYD models.

Tesla is also providing an option to change the basic 3-spoke steering wheel into a yoke wheel akin to an F1 steering wheel for those seeking more thrills while driving the electric sedan.

A Safe And Feature-Loaded Cabin

While the design of the cabin is minimalistic, the feature list is quite expansive. Apart from the 17-inch rotating touchscreen, it is also provided with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a third 9.4-inch screen for the rear passengers located between the front seats, which supports a wireless game controller. Other features include a 22-speaker sound system with active noise cancellation, triple-zone auto AC and a fixed glass roof.

One of the major selling points of all Tesla offerings, including the Model S, is the full suite of driver assistance features, which lets the EV drive autonomously, including the application of brakes, acceleration, and to steer the vehicle.

Other safety features include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, and parking assist.

Also Check Out: Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India With Prices Starting From Rs 2.59 Crore

Powertrain

The Model S comes in two broad variants, All Wheel Drive and Plaid, the specifications of which are as follows:

Number Of Motor 2 3 Torque 680 PS 1,034 PS Acceleration (0-100) 3.1 seconds 1.99 seconds Claimed Range (EPA) 611 km 502 km

Tesla has not revealed the battery pack or any figures for it but has mentioned the torque figures. The Plaid variant outputs a massive 1,034 PS. and can also reach a top speed of 320 kmph.

Rivals

The Tesla Model S rivals the likes of Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world