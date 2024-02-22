Modified On Feb 22, 2024 03:17 PM By Shreyash

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is also a popular choice among bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu and Ranveer Singh

Luxury cars and celebrities go hand in hand, but there is one brand that certainly seems to be more popular – be it Bollywood stars or Indian cricketers – and that is Mercedes-Benz. Adding to this trend, Ajinkya Rahane, a prominent batsman in the Indian cricket team, recently acquired a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV in white. He was seen taking delivery of his Maybach SUV along with his wife in Mumbai.

Celebrities Who Recently Bought Mercedes-Maybach SUV

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 stands as the flagship SUV in Mercedes' lineup with a price tag of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) before options and has been acquired by numerous celebrities in recent times. In September 2023, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu joined the ranks of celebrity Maybach GLS SUV owners such as Rakul Preet Singh, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Arjun Kapoor.

What Does It Offer?

The Maybach GLS 600 boasts a plush cabin with premium materials. It gets amenities such as two 12.3-inch connected screens, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch MBUX tablet in the rear armrest to control various functions, wireless charging in the front and rear, and rear electric sunblinds and 64-colour ambient lighting. It also gets an optional in-car refrigerator with champagne glasses, four-zone climate control, optional 11.6-inch rear entertainment screens, and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

Powerful Petrol Engine

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC+ is propelled by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine (557 PS/ 730 Nm) which is paired with a 48V mild hybrid motor. It also offers an additional 22PS and 250Nm boost under hard acceleration. The power is delivered to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. This luxury SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom pan India). Since Mercedes offers a range of customisations with the SUV, its prices may go up accordingly. In India, it is alternative to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

