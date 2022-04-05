Over 10,000 Units Of Skoda Slavia Booked Till Now

Published On Apr 05, 2022 07:00 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The Slavia sedan retails from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh

It’s available in Active, Ambition, and Style variants.

Powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.

The Skoda Slavia has crossed the 10,000-bookings mark in just a month of launch. However, its pre-launch bookings have been underway since November 2021. The Rapid-replacing sedan is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Skoda Slavia is available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style. Its 2651mm-long wheelbase and 521 litres of boot capacity make it the segment leader (along with the Virtus).

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS/175Nm 1-litre and 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre. While there’s a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the 1-litre gets an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic and the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto). The 1.5-litre TSI variants get the ACT (active cylinder technology) which shuts down two engine cylinders when inactive, thus improving the fuel economy. Do note, that the 1.5 TSI engine is exclusive to the top-spec Style variant.

Skoda offers the Slavia with features such as automatic LED headlights and wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit (digital driver’s display), ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX, and electronic stability control.

The Slavia continues the Rapid’s rivalry with the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Virtus.

