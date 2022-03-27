Skoda Slavia 1-litre Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Mar 27, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

Skoda claims the Slavia 1-litre automatic can deliver a mileage of 18.07kmpl. So we conducted our usual fuel efficiency run to see if it can match the claimed figure

Skoda has launched its newest sedan, the Slavia, in India. It is offered in three broad trims – Active, Ambition, and Style – with two powertrains to choose from. Engine options are a 115PS/178Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed MT/6-speed AT) and a 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed MT/7-speed DSG). We tested the former unit with the 6-speed AT to find out its real-world fuel efficiency and check how true it stays to the carmaker’s claims.

Before we go ahead, let’s get the technical details out of the way:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115PS Torque 178Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Claimed fuel efficiency 18.07kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 13.69kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 18.53kmpl

In our tests, the Slavia 1-litre AT couldn’t match its claimed fuel efficiency figure in the city but surpassed it by almost 0.5kmpl when taken on the highway.

Related: Skoda Slavia vs Kushaq: Which Skoda Impresses With Its Space And Practicality?

Let’s see the fuel economy you can expect depending on your usage:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 15.74kmpl 17.02kmpl 14.64kmpl

If you plan on driving the Slavia 1-litre AT primarily within the city, expect it to return around 15kmpl. For those frequently travelling on highways, fuel efficiency will likely go up by around 2.5kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around the 16kmpl mark.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own a Slavia 1-litre AT, drop your findings in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you.

Read More on : Slavia on road price