Skoda Kylaq Is Likely To Offer These 5 Features Over Maruti Brezza

The Kylaq will not only offer more premium features, but it will also come with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine than the Brezza

The Skoda Kylaq, the first India-bound subcompact SUV from the Czech automaker, is set to make its global debut on November 6. One of the direct rivals to the Kylaq will be the Maruti Brezza, which has been one of the best-selling subcompact SUVs in India. We have now detailed the top 5 things Skoda Kylaq will likely get over the Brezza.

Bigger 10-inch Touchscreen

The Skoda Kylaq will likely feature a larger 10-inch touchscreen, similar to the one found in other Skoda models like the Slavia and Kushaq. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza comes with a smaller 9-inch touchscreen, but it does offer wireless smartphone connectivity.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Unlike the analogue instrument cluster inside the Maruti Brezza, the Skoda Kylaq is likely to come with an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display. Other segment rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet get an even larger driver’s display (measuring 10.25 inches).

Powered And Ventilated Seats

Skoda recently disclosed some information about the upcoming Kylaq SUV, confirming it will get 6-way powered front seats along with a ventilation function. In comparison, the Maruti Brezza has manual seat adjustment and lacks ventilated front seats.

6 Airbags As Standard

Just like other Skoda offerings, the Kylaq will also get 6 airbags across all the variants. The Brezza, in comparison, only gets 6 airbags with its top-spec ZXi Plus variant, while other trims only come with dual front airbags.

Turbo-petrol Engine

Skoda will offer the Kylaq with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti only offers the Brezza with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 103 PS and 137 Nm. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Brezza also gets an optional CNG powertrain option with a reduced output (88 PS/121.5 Nm), and comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It will also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

