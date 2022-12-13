Modified On Dec 13, 2022 03:42 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV Prime

The best-selling electric car in India will come with complimentary extended warranty this month (December 2022)

This package will be applicable over the standard warranty offered with EV.

Tata already offers the car with a three-year/1.25 lakh km vehicle warranty.

The EV’s battery pack and electric motor comes with a eight-year/1.60 lakh km warranty.

The Nexon EV is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

As we near the end of 2022, automakers are offering deals and discounts on pretty much all of their models. Tata just offered year-end benefits on ICE vehicles, but now, it has also recently revealed warranty benefits for the Nexon EV.

The electric sub-four-metre SUV comes with two years of complimentary extended warranty from the manufacturer for all bookings made in December. This will apply to all trim levels of the subcompact electric SUV, which comes in two broad variants: Prime and Max.

We have detailed the warranty information in the table below:

Battery Pack And Motor 8 year/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) Vehicle Warranty 3 year/1,25,000 km (whichever is earlier) Extended Vehicle Warranty Up to 2 years

As standard, the Nexon EV comes with a warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km, whichever comes first, for the vehicle. With this offer, you now have added peace of mind for an additional two years, taking the total warranty package to five years. But this is applicable to the vehicle only and not the powertrain, which gets eight years/1.6 lakh km warranty.

The Nexon EV has two powertrain options depending on the variant you pick. The technical Specifications have been detailed below:

Variant Battery Pack Power Torque Claimed Range Nexon EV Max 40.5kWh 143PS 250Nm 437km Nexon EV Prime 30.2kWh 129PS 245Nm 312km

The Nexon EV Max retails between Rs 18.34 lakh and 20.04 lakh, while the Prime variant is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to 17.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon EV takes on the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

