Nostalgia Hits Back In Renault Duster’s Latest TEASER Ahead Of January 26 Launch!

The Duster started the compact SUV segment in India, when it was first launched in July 2012

One of the top talking points for cars in India currently is ‘compact SUVs’. And amongst that we’ve seen how Tata brought back memories of the old Sierra, when they launched the new model. Now Renault India is following suits as they teased the upcoming new Duster SUV.

The Duster’s teaser rewinds us to the memory of the outgoing model that once started this very segment of compact SUVs in 2012. And now that it's coming back in a new avatar on January 26, 2026 – Renault calls it the return of an icon. Here’s what we spotted in the teaser:

New Renault Duster: What’s Spotted?

The new Duster has been kept in wraps, albeit we’ve gotten a glimpse at the rear end of the SUV. It hinted on a difference from the internationally available iteration of the Duster, which is the connected taillamp. Besides, we also got a glimpse of the LED DRLs. Keen eyed viewers can also decipher the presence of the tall roof rails.

The Duster will likely get a rugged character from the prominent body lines, and body cladding at the sides. It will be based on the carmaker’s CMF-B platform and will feature a completely new look which will be boxier than before.

If you’re eager to see how the new Duster could have evolved from its earlier version, you should check out this story.

Expected Features

The Duster will surely bring plenty of updates inside with a brand new dashboard. We expect to see features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a branded sound system, ambient lighting, keyless entry with push button start and cruise control.

Following newer norms, the Duster will surely have six airbags as standard. Besides, it is also expected to be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The specifications of the India-spec Renault Duster is yet to be revealed. Internationally it is available in these configurations:

1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Mild-hybrid 1.6-litre Strong Hybrid 1-litre LPG Drivetrain All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power (PS) 130 PS 145 PS 100 PS Torque (Nm) 230 Nm 205 Nm 170 Nm Transmission Option 6-speed manual e-CVT 6-speed manual

Expected Price & Rivals

The Renault Duster will likely have a price tag starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). And it will have tough competition from the Tata Sierra, the new Kia Seltos, the proven Hyundai Creta and the ICOTY 2026 winner - Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Other rivals would include Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Aircross, Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.