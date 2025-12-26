All
    Nostalgia Hits Back In Renault Duster’s Latest TEASER Ahead Of January 26 Launch!

    Modified On Dec 26, 2025 01:43 PM By Bikramjit

    6.2K Views
    The Duster started the compact SUV segment in India, when it was first launched in July 2012

    2026 Renault Duster

    One of the top talking points for cars in India currently is ‘compact SUVs’. And amongst that we’ve seen how Tata brought back memories of the old Sierra, when they launched the new model. Now Renault India is following suits as they teased the upcoming new Duster SUV

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    The Duster’s teaser rewinds us to the memory of the outgoing model that once started this very segment of compact SUVs in 2012. And now that it's coming back in a new avatar on January 26, 2026 – Renault calls it the return of an icon. Here’s what we spotted in the teaser:

    New Renault Duster: What’s Spotted?

    The new Duster has been kept in wraps, albeit we’ve gotten a glimpse at the rear end of the SUV. It hinted on a difference from the internationally available iteration of the Duster, which is the connected taillamp. Besides, we also got a glimpse of the LED DRLs. Keen eyed viewers can also decipher the presence of the tall roof rails.

    2026 Renault Duster

    The Duster will likely get a rugged character from the prominent body lines, and body cladding at the sides. It will be based on the carmaker’s CMF-B platform and will feature a completely new look which will be boxier than before.

    If you’re eager to see how the new Duster could have evolved from its earlier version, you should check out this story.

    Expected Features 

    The Duster will surely bring plenty of updates inside with a brand new dashboard. We expect to see features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a branded sound system, ambient lighting, keyless entry with push button start and cruise control.

    Renault Triber Dashboard

    Following newer norms, the Duster will surely have six airbags as standard. Besides, it is also expected to be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Expected Powertrain

    The specifications of the India-spec Renault Duster is yet to be revealed. Internationally it is available in these configurations:

     

    1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Mild-hybrid

    1.6-litre Strong Hybrid 

    1-litre LPG

    Drivetrain 

    All-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Power (PS)

    130 PS 

    145 PS 

    100 PS 

    Torque (Nm)

    230 Nm

    205 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission Option 

    6-speed manual

    e-CVT

    6-speed manual

    Renault Duster Side Profile

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Renault Duster will likely have a price tag starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). And it will have tough competition from the Tata Sierra, the new Kia Seltos, the proven Hyundai Creta and the ICOTY 2026 winner - Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

    Other rivals would include Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Aircross, Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

