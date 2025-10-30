2026 New Renault Duster Vs Old Duster: A Closer Look At How The Exterior And Interior Design Has Changed

The new Duster will make its India debut on January 26, set to take on popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Renault has announced that the new version of the Duster will be revealed in India on Republic Day 2026 i.e January 26. The upcoming Duster will be positioned in the same segment as the previous iteration, but comes in a completely modern package, featuring a rugged and appealing design and some premium features.

In this report, we take a close look at the exterior and interior design of both old and new versions of the Duster, explaining how the SUV has evolved over the years and what it brings to the table.

Front

The front of the older Duster had a simpler and old-school look. Its grille was small, with a bit of chrome, and the round headlights gave it an understated face. The bumper came with round fog lamps, and it had a silver skid plate as well to add a bit of ruggedness. The bumper had gentle curves and wasn’t very intimidating to look at.

The 2026 Duster, however, is a completely different story. Renault has gone for a bold and assertive front end. The new grille stretches wide with bold ‘RENAULT’ lettering right in the centre. The headlights are now sharp-looking with Y-shaped LED DRLs, giving it a futuristic vibe. The front bumper has been heavily sculpted and has a more muscular look. You also get a silver skid plate for contrast.

Side

The old Duster had its unique identity when viewed from the sides. It had flared wheel arches and high ground clearance that gave it the SUV stance that it needed. Roof rails further contributed to the stance. It also used to get a side step as an accessory to make ingress and egress easy for older occupants. Its silhouette was curvy, and the alloy wheel had a simple design that looked neat and complemented the design of the SUV.

The new Duster’s side view, on the other hand, feels like a major leap forward. It looks cleaner, sharper, and more athletic. The body now has straighter lines, and the cladding around the wheel arches is thicker, giving it a bolder feel. The wheel arches themselves are now squared off. It comes with stylish 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that elevate the SUV’s presence. A noteworthy design element is the rear door handles, which are now tucked into the C-pillar. Here also, you get roof rails that elevate the stance.

Rear

The rear end of the older Duster was very plain and straightforward. It had small, oval-shaped tail lamps, a flat tailgate, and minimal detailing. There wasn’t much going on, but it matched the Duster’s practical, no-nonsense character. It had a large glass panel that sort of divided the rear into two halves.

Now, if you look at the back of the 2026 Renault Duster, it’s an entirely different story. The most noticeable change is the new inverted Y-shaped LED taillights. They give the SUV a modern identity, complementing the Y-pattern headlights up front. The Duster lettering almost spans the entire width of the rear end. The design is rounded off with a bulky bumper that adds to the character of the SUV.

Interior Design Differences

There is almost a night-and-day difference when you step inside and find that the Duster is now a much more premium-looking SUV. The old one used to get a very simple interior, featuring a simple and small infotainment unit, old-school dials for the driver, and round AC vents. There were plenty of hard plastics all around the cabin, and the lower centre console was devoid of much storage space. The steering wheel, too, had a rather simple design. The dashboard was set up high, and the interior used come in a dual-tone theme to add a sense of premiumness.

Coming to the new Duster, you get a far more premium and upmarket feel. Renault has clearly focused on making the cabin more user-friendly and comfortable. The dashboard layout has been completely redesigned, now featuring a floating touchscreen display at the centre. To complement the infotainment unit, you get a fully digital driver display, adding a modern touch.

The steering wheel has a new flat-bottom design, and you get silver finishes across the cabin. The AC vents have a nice, quirky design.

In terms of features, too, one can expect a huge step up. The new Duster is expected to come with amenities such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and even ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) on top variants. One can also expect features like auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered seats and a branded audio system to be on offer.

2026 Renault Duster Price And Rivals

We expect the upcoming Renault Duster to retail from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Maruti Grand Vitara. Maruti Victoris, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.