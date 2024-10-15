Nissan Magnite Visia Base Variant Explained In 7 Real-life Images

Published On Oct 15, 2024 01:17 PM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Virtus

The base-spec Magnite gets features like manual AC and all four power windows, but misses out on a touchscreen system altogether

The Nissan Magnite now looks fresh with the recent midlife update, thanks to subtle design changes and a more premium cabin theme. Nissan is offering the new Magnite in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. Let's see what the base-spec Visia variant of the facelifted Magnite offers in these 7 real-life images.

Front

The base-spec Magnite Visia gets the same broader grille design with chrome surrounds as seen on its higher-spec counterparts. Being the entry-level variant, you can notice the absence of fog lights and LED DRLs. The headlight setup here is halogen, while other higher-spec variants get LED projector headlights. Also, it doesn’t get a silver skid plate on the bumper.

Side

There are no roof rails on the entry-level variant of the Nissan Magnite. The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) receive an all-black treatment, while the door handles are also finished in chrome. It does get side body cladding, which adds to the overall ruggedness. The turn indicators, however, are mounted on the front fenders instead of ORVMs. Also, there’s a ‘Magnite’ badge on the fender, same as seen on other variants of the SUV.

The Magnite’s base-spec Visia variant sits on 16-inch steel wheels without covers.

Also Check Out: 2024 Nissan Magnite Base vs Top Variants Compared In Real-life Images

Rear

This entry-level variant of the Magnite gets halogen tail lights and an extended roof spoiler. Being a base-spec variant, it misses out on rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and a silver skid plate on the bumper.

Interior

Inside, it gets an all-black interior theme along with black fabric seat upholstery. However, there are some silver accents on the AC vents and on the steering wheel.

For added convenience, the second-row seats of the base-spec Magnite also get a centre armrest along with cup holders.

In terms of features, the Magnite’s base-spec variant doesn’t get a touchscreen system, but comes with all four power windows, manual AC, and a PM2.5 air filter. Nissan is offering the 2024 Magnite with standard safety features like 6 airbags, hill start assist, traction control system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Details

The base-spec Magnite can only be had with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:

Variant Nissan Magnite Visia Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

The higher-spec variants of the Magnite also comes with a turbo-petrol engine option:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS Torque 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT

Price Range & Rivals

The base-spec Visia variant of the Magnite is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.49 lakh. Overall, 2024 Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

Read More on : Virtus on road price