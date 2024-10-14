2024 Nissan Magnite Base vs Top Variants Compared In Real-life Images

Modified On Oct 14, 2024 07:32 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The base-spec Magnite is Rs 5.5 lakh more affordable than its top-spec Tekna Plus turbo-petrol CVT variant

The Nissan Magnite was first introduced in our market in late 2020 in the subcompact SUV space. Since then, it has long been due for an update, which it received recently. The 2024 Magnite now looks and feels more premium, thanks to subtle changes in design and a more upmarket interior theme. Nissan is offering the Magnite facelift in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. Let's see how different the base-spec Visia variant of the Magnite looks in comparison to its top-spec Tekna Plus variant.

Front

Though both versions of the Magnite feature the same broad grille with chrome surrounds, the base-spec Magnite Visia comes with halogen headlights and lacks fog lights and LED DRLs. In contrast, the top-spec Tekna Plus variant is equipped with auto-LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and front fog lamps. Additionally, the Magnite Tekna Plus also gets a silver treatment on the bumper.

Side

The difference between the two variants becomes more evident here as the Magnite Visia gets 16-inch steel wheels without covers.

The Magnite Tekna Plus, on other hand, rides on newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. What else makes the top-spec look different here are its silver-finished roof rails. Both versions of the Magnite however get chrome door handles and ‘Magnite’ badge on the front fenders.

Rear

While both top and base-spec variants of the Nissan SUV get an extended roof spoiler, the tail lights on the base-spec Magnite Visia are halogens, meanwhile on the top-spec they are LEDs. Over its base-spec variant, the Magnite Tekna Plus features a shark-fin antenna, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and a silver finished bumper.

Interior

Unlike the all black interior on the base-spec version of the Magnite, the top-spec variant comes with dual-tone orange and black cabin theme. The dashboard layout, however, remains identical in both variants of the Nissan SUV.

Nissan has also used leatherette materials extensively on the steering wheel, gear lever, dashboard elements, and doors on the top-spec Magnite Tekna Plus variant.

In terms of features, the Magnite’s base-spec variant doesn’t get a touchscreen system, however it gets all four power windows, manual AC, and a PM2.5 air filter. Nissan is offering the 2024 Magnite with standard safety features like 6 airbags, hill start assist, traction control system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The top-spec trim however additionally features a 360-degree camera.

The Magnite Tekna Plus variant also gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and cruise control.

Powertrain Options

Variant Nissan Magnite Visia Nissan Magnite Tekna Plus Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

The base-spec Visia variant of the Magnite can only be had with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol, whereas the top-spec Tekna Plus also gets the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Price Range & Rivals

The 2024 Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

