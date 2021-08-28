Renault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Published On Aug 28, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

While both share the same platform and mechanicals, their torque figures differ with the CVT gearbox for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite have both shaken the pricing dynamics in the sub-4m SUV space. Both get the same 1-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines with the same set of transmissions as well. However, the Kiger also gets an optional 5-speed AMT with the naturally aspirated unit. But if you are shortlisting the Kiger and Magnite with the turbo-petrol engine mated to the CVT gearbox, here’s a look at which of the two will be more frugal in the real-world:

Renault Kiger 1-litre Turbo-petrol Nissan Magnite 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 100PS 100PS Torque 160Nm 152Nm Transmission CVT CVT Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency 17.02kmpl 18.34kmpl Tested City Fuel Efficiency 12.88kmpl 13.60kmpl

Based on the mileage figures achieved by both these SUVs during our tests, the Magnite CVT has an edge of around 1kmpl in both city and highway driving over its sibling with the same engine-gearbox combo. Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

SUV City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) Renault Kiger 14.66kmpl 15.75kmpl 13.71kmpl Nissan Magnite 15.61kmpl 16.87kmpl 14.53kmpl

The Magnite CVT turns out to be more frugal than the Kiger CVT, both in the city and on the highway. While both the SUVs get the same engine and gearbox combo, the difference of around 1kmpl in the fuel efficiencies of the two SUVs in the city and highway is possibly due to the difference in their torque figures. While the difference is just 1kmpl, over the course of a full tank of fuel, the Magnite CVT can cover 40 more kilometres than the Kiger CVT.

These figures can also vary based on your driving pattern and the car’s health. What kind of fuel efficiency have you been getting from your Magnite CVT or Kiger CVT? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Kiger AMT