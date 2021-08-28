HomeNew CarsNewsRenault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Renault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Published On Aug 28, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

  • 9262 Views
  • Write a comment

While both share the same platform and mechanicals, their torque figures differ with the CVT gearbox for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite have both shaken the pricing dynamics in the sub-4m SUV space. Both get the same 1-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines with the same set of transmissions as well. However, the Kiger also gets an optional 5-speed AMT with the naturally aspirated unit. But if you are shortlisting the Kiger and Magnite with the turbo-petrol engine mated to the CVT gearbox, here’s a look at which of the two will be more frugal in the real-world:

Renault Kiger 1-litre Turbo-petrol

Nissan Magnite 1-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

100PS

100PS

Torque

160Nm

152Nm

Transmission

CVT

CVT

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency

17.02kmpl

18.34kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency

12.88kmpl

13.60kmpl

Based on the mileage figures achieved by both these SUVs during our tests, the Magnite CVT has an edge of around 1kmpl in both city and highway driving over its sibling with the same engine-gearbox combo. Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

SUV

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

Renault Kiger

14.66kmpl

15.75kmpl

13.71kmpl

Nissan Magnite

15.61kmpl

16.87kmpl

14.53kmpl

The Magnite CVT turns out to be more frugal than the Kiger CVT, both in the city and on the highway. While both the SUVs get the same engine and gearbox combo, the difference of around 1kmpl in the fuel efficiencies of the two SUVs in the city and highway is possibly due to the difference in their torque figures. While the difference is just 1kmpl, over the course of a full tank of fuel, the Magnite CVT can cover 40 more kilometres than the Kiger CVT.

These figures can also vary based on your driving pattern and the car’s health. What kind of fuel efficiency have you been getting from your Magnite CVT or Kiger CVT? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Kiger AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

Read Full News
  • Renault Kiger
  • Nissan Magnite

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience