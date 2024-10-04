2024 Nissan Magnite vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison
Modified On Oct 04, 2024 06:58 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite is still one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)
The Nissan Magnite was first introduced in 2020, and it was ripe for an update, which has now been introduced. The facelifted Magnite features subtle design updates and a few additional features, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s how the 2024 Magnite compares to its key subcompact SUV rivals—Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO—in terms of pricing.
Petrol Manual
|
Nissan Magnite Facelift
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh
|
Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh
|
MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh
|
N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh
|
E - Rs 7.94 lakh
|
Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 8 lakh
|
LXI - Rs 8.34 lakh
|
HTE (O) - Rs 8.32 lakh
|
E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh
|
Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh
|
MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh
|
Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 9.03 lakh
|
S - Rs 9.11 lakh
|
N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh
|
HTK (O) - Rs 9.39 lakh
|
S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh
|
MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh
|
HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.63 lakh
|
S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Pure S - Rs 10 lakh
|
HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh
|
S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh
|
MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh
|
Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh
|
Gravity - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 10.75 lakh
|
S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh
|
AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh
|
SX - Rs 11.05 lakh
|
ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Gravity Turbo iMT - Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.72 lakh
|
S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh
|
AX5 L TGDI - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh
|
ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh
|
SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh
|
AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Fearless Plus S - Rs 13.30 lakh
|
AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh
TGDI - Direct Injection Turbo Petrol
Key Takeaways
-
Among all six models mentioned here, the Nissan Magnite has the lowest starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. It undercuts entry-level variants of all other rivals by a big margin of up to Rs 2.3 lakh.
-
After the 2024 Magnite, the XUV 3XO has the lowest starting price, and it’s close to the mid-spec Acenta variant of the Nissan SUV. Over the XUV 3XO, the Magnite Acenta offers a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and a rear defogger. Both SUVs however offer 6 airbags and rear parking sensors at this price point.
-
The Magnite’s mid-spec N-Connecta variant is priced close to the entry-level E variant of the Venue. Here, the Magnite offers additional features like a 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and a rear parking camera.
-
The only variant of the Magnite facelift which falls in the same price range of most of its rivals is its one-below-top Tekna Turbo variant. It’s the only SUV to come with a 360-degree camera at this price point, while the Venue S(O) and Sonet’s HTK Plus variants only get a rear parking camera.
-
The Magnite comes with two engine options: a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. Both come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Sonet however additionally also comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).
-
The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.
Petrol Automatic
|
Nissan Magnite Facelift
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh
|
N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh
|
Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh
|
Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh
|
Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh
|
MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh
|
Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh
|
Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh
|
VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh
|
MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh
|
MX3 Pro Petrol AT - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh
|
S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh
|
CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh
|
AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.19 lakh
|
ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh
|
HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.51 lakh
|
Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh
|
SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh
|
Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh
|
AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
GTX Turbo - Rs 13.72 lakh
|
ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh
|
AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Fearless Plus S DCT - Rs 14.50 lakh
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.82 lakh
|
AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
Key Takeaways
-
Magnite’s entry-level AMT automatic variant undercuts all other automatic subcompact SUVs by up to Rs 5.2 lakh.
-
The Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol variant comes with AMT transmission options, while its turbo-petrol version comes paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only two subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
-
Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.
-
Similarly, the Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT.
All prices are ex-showroom
