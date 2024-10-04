All
2024 Nissan Magnite vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 06:58 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is still one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

The Nissan Magnite was first introduced in 2020, and it was ripe for an update, which has now been introduced. The facelifted Magnite features subtle design updates and a few additional features, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s how the 2024 Magnite compares to its key subcompact SUV rivals—Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO—in terms of pricing.

Petrol Manual

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh

          

Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh

          

Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh

          
         

MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh

N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh

      

E - Rs 7.94 lakh

  
   

Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh

HTE - Rs 8 lakh

    
 

LXI - Rs 8.34 lakh

  

HTE (O) - Rs 8.32 lakh

E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh

  

Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh

  

Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh

      
         

MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh

Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh

  

Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh

HTK - Rs 9.03 lakh

S - Rs 9.11 lakh

  

N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh

          
     

HTK (O) - Rs 9.39 lakh

S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh

MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh
 

VXI - Rs 9.70 lakh

Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh

HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.63 lakh

S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh

  

Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh

  

Pure S - Rs 10 lakh

HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh

S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh

MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh
       

Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

  

Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh

    

Gravity - Rs 10.50 lakh

    
   

Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh

HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 10.75 lakh

S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh

AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh
       

SX - Rs 11.05 lakh

  
 

ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh

Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh

Gravity Turbo iMT - Rs 11.20 lakh

    
   

Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh

      
     

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.72 lakh

S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh

  
         

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 11.99 lakh
   

Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh

      
 

ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh

    

SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh

AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh
   

Fearless Plus S - Rs 13.30 lakh

      
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

TGDI - Direct Injection Turbo Petrol

Key Takeaways

Nissan Magnite front

  • Among all six models mentioned here, the Nissan Magnite has the lowest starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. It undercuts entry-level variants of all other rivals by a big margin of up to Rs 2.3 lakh.

  • After the 2024 Magnite, the XUV 3XO has the lowest starting price, and it’s close to the mid-spec Acenta variant of the Nissan SUV. Over the XUV 3XO, the Magnite Acenta offers a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and a rear defogger. Both SUVs however offer 6 airbags and rear parking sensors at this price point.

  • The Magnite’s mid-spec N-Connecta variant is priced close to the entry-level E variant of the Venue. Here, the Magnite offers additional features like a 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and a rear parking camera.

  • The only variant of the Magnite facelift which falls in the same price range of most of its rivals is its one-below-top Tekna Turbo variant. It’s the only SUV to come with a 360-degree camera at this price point, while the Venue S(O) and Sonet’s HTK Plus variants only get a rear parking camera.

  • The Magnite comes with two engine options: a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. Both come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

  • Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Also Check Out: Nissan Magnite Facelift Detailed In 12 Images

  • The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Sonet however additionally also comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

  • The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.

Petrol Automatic

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh

          

Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh

          

N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh

          

Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh

          

Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh

  

Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh

      

Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh

        

MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh

N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh

  

Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh

      
   

Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh

      

Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh

VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh

      

MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh

Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh

  

Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh

    

MX3 Pro Petrol AT - Rs 11.49 lakh
   

Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh

  

S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh

  
   

Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh

      
   

CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh

    

AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.19 lakh
 

ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh

Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.51 lakh

    
   

Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh

      
       

SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh

  
   

Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh

    

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.49 lakh
     

GTX Turbo - Rs 13.72 lakh

    
 

ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh

      

AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh
   

Fearless Plus S DCT - Rs 14.50 lakh

      
     

GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.82 lakh

    
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

  • Magnite’s entry-level AMT automatic variant undercuts all other automatic subcompact SUVs by up to Rs 5.2 lakh.

  • The Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol variant comes with AMT transmission options, while its turbo-petrol version comes paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only two subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

  • Similarly, the Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT. 

All prices are ex-showroom

