2024 Nissan Magnite vs Key Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison

The Nissan Magnite is still one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

The Nissan Magnite was first introduced in 2020, and it was ripe for an update, which has now been introduced. The facelifted Magnite features subtle design updates and a few additional features, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s how the 2024 Magnite compares to its key subcompact SUV rivals—Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO—in terms of pricing.

Petrol Manual

Nissan Magnite Facelift Maruti Brezza Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Mahindra XUV 3XO Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh MX1 - Rs 7.49 lakh N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh E - Rs 7.94 lakh Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh HTE - Rs 8 lakh LXI - Rs 8.34 lakh HTE (O) - Rs 8.32 lakh E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh MX2 Pro - Rs 8.99 lakh Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh HTK - Rs 9.03 lakh S - Rs 9.11 lakh N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh HTK (O) - Rs 9.39 lakh S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh MX3 - Rs 9.49 lakh VXI - Rs 9.70 lakh Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.63 lakh S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh Pure S - Rs 10 lakh HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh Gravity - Rs 10.50 lakh Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 10.75 lakh S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh AX5 - Rs 10.69 lakh SX - Rs 11.05 lakh ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh Gravity Turbo iMT - Rs 11.20 lakh Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.72 lakh S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh AX5 L TGDI - Rs 11.99 lakh Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh Fearless Plus S - Rs 13.30 lakh AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

TGDI - Direct Injection Turbo Petrol

Key Takeaways

Among all six models mentioned here, the Nissan Magnite has the lowest starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. It undercuts entry-level variants of all other rivals by a big margin of up to Rs 2.3 lakh.

After the 2024 Magnite, the XUV 3XO has the lowest starting price, and it’s close to the mid-spec Acenta variant of the Nissan SUV. Over the XUV 3XO, the Magnite Acenta offers a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and a rear defogger. Both SUVs however offer 6 airbags and rear parking sensors at this price point.

The Magnite’s mid-spec N-Connecta variant is priced close to the entry-level E variant of the Venue. Here, the Magnite offers additional features like a 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and a rear parking camera.

The only variant of the Magnite facelift which falls in the same price range of most of its rivals is its one-below-top Tekna Turbo variant. It’s the only SUV to come with a 360-degree camera at this price point, while the Venue S(O) and Sonet’s HTK Plus variants only get a rear parking camera.

The Magnite comes with two engine options: a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. Both come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Sonet however additionally also comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.

Petrol Automatic

Nissan Magnite Facelift Maruti Brezza Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Mahindra XUV 3XO Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh MX2 Pro AT - Rs 9.99 lakh N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh MX3 AT - Rs 10.99 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh MX3 Pro Petrol AT - Rs 11.49 lakh Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.19 lakh ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.51 lakh Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.49 lakh GTX Turbo - Rs 13.72 lakh ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh Fearless Plus S DCT - Rs 14.50 lakh GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.82 lakh AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

Magnite’s entry-level AMT automatic variant undercuts all other automatic subcompact SUVs by up to Rs 5.2 lakh.

The Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol variant comes with AMT transmission options, while its turbo-petrol version comes paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only two subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Similarly, the Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT.

All prices are ex-showroom

