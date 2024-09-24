Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 04:20 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite 2024

A new alloy wheel design was shown in this new teaser of the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite was launched in 2020 and is set to receive its first major update.

The facelifted SUV is set to be launched on October 4.

It is likely to get a revised grille along with updated bumper, headlights and tail lights.

Expected to have new interior trims and seat upholstery, and could come with ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Likely to keep the same 1-litre N/A petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite is slated for a refresh this year and the Japanese carmaker has now teased the updated model for the first time ahead of its launch in October. Let us take a look at what we could spot in this teaser:

What Does The Teaser Show?

The teaser confirms that the 2024 Magnite will feature a fresh design for its alloy wheels. It will come with new 6-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, which are likely to increase the overall styling quotient of the SUV. The size of these new alloy wheels is expected to be the same at 16 inches as the current-spec pre-facelift model.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Exterior

The facelifted Nissan Magnite was spotted during a Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) test, which suggested some design revisions in comparison to the current-spec model. The spied model carried a revised grille and front bumper design along with redesigned headlight housings. However, the L-shaped LED DRLs are likely to be The tail lights are also expected to be revised.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Interior and Features

Inside, the 2024 Nissan Magnite is expected to come with the same cabin layout, but a different colour on interior trims and a new fabric upholstery on seats. It is also possible that the new Magnite can come with a single-pane sunroof, as it is offered by most of its competitors.

Features like a 9-inch touchscreen (offered with the Magnite Geza edition), a 7-inch driver’s display and a wireless phone charger are likely to be carried over to the facelifted model.

2024 Nissan Magnite Powertrain Options

The same powertrain options are expected to be carried over from the pre-facelift models. The specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up To 160 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission

Expected Price and Rivals

The current-spec Nissan Magnite starts from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.66 lakh. We expect the facelifted Magnite to start at Rs 6.30 lakh.

It will continue to rival other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. It will also lock horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

