Nissan Magnite Facelift Offers These 5 Features Over The Tata Punch

Although not direct rivals, the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite share similar pricing and feature-suite

The Nissan Magnite was recently updated comprehensively with a revised design and some new features. The Tata Punch too had received a feature update recently, which gave it fresh features like a bigger touchscreen and a wireless phone charger. While not direct rivals, the two SUVs have a similar price range and feature list. In this story, we have listed out all the features the newly launched Magnite facelift offers over the Punch:

Fully digital driver's display

The Nissan Magnite has always been offered with a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. With the facelift, the graphics of the screen have been revised now. But it is offered from the Acenta Plus variant. In comparison, the Tata Punch is offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster from its base variant.

Six airbags

With the facelift, the Magnite’s safety suite has been improved which now comprises six airbags as standard. The Tata Punch, although recently updated with fresh features, continues with a dual airbag setup in all the variants.

360-degree camera

The Nissan Magnite has had a 360-degree camera since the pre-facelifted model, which has now been carried over to the facelifted Magnite from the higher-spec Tekna variant. On the other hand, the Punch gets only a rear parking camera.

Remote engine start

The facelifted Magnite can now be started remotely with the key fob. Moreover, the Magnite also supports auto locking/unlocking the car when the key is in close vicinity of the car. All these features are not offered with the Punch.

Ambient lighting

The 2024 Nissan Magnite’s feature suite also includes a new four-colour ambient lighting that is not available with the Punch. However, in the Magnite, the ambient lighting is only offered on the fully loaded Tekna Plus variant.

Bonus - LED Headlights

The facelifted Magnite continues to feature the projector LED headlights that were offered with the pre-facelift model, although only higher-spec variants. The Tata Punch has a projector-based halogen headlight setup.

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Nissan Magnite has an introductory pricing between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. It rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet.

The Tata Punch is a micro SUV that is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh. It locks horns with the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3 and can be considered an alternative to the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as they share similar pricing.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

