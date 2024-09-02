Modified On Sep 02, 2024 06:30 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The milestone of 1.5 lakh unit sales include the dispatches in both domestic and export markets

Nissan launched the Magnite in India in 2020, and it took almost 5 years for the Magnite to achieve this milestone.

The Magnite also registered the highest ever 10,624 dispatches in August 2024, covering both domestic and export markets.

It comes with two petrol engine options: a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and a 100 PS turbo-petrol.

Both get 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while NA engine comes with an optional 5-speed AMT, and turbo-petrol can be had with a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite was introduced in India in 2020 and has since become quite popular in the sub-4m SUV segment. After nearly five years since its launch, the Magnite has achieved a cumulative milestone of 1.5 lakh unit sales. Its unique selling proposition (USP) in the Indian market is its relatively lower pricing and overall packaging. Following the discontinuation of the Nissan Kicks in India and before the launch of the Nissan X-Trail, the Magnite was Nissan's sole model relying on its presence in the country.

In August 2024, the Magnite recorded the highest ever 10,624 dispatches, out of which 8,361 units were export shipments while other 2,263 units were dispatched domestically. According to Nissan its monthly export business grew by 336 percent, while its domestic demand saw an increase of 12.5 percent last month.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The month of August has been remarkable despite the decline in overall Total Industry Volume (TIV). However, the combined efforts of the Nissan Motor India team along with our dealer partners have delivered great results for the company and customers. The renewed strategy of Nissan’s focus on domestic and exports business is delivering great results for India. The Nissan Magnite is proof that a robust platform, timeless product, and enhanced customer centricity can continue to deliver consistent outcomes, which is evident in the 1.5 lakh milestone that Nissan has crossed this month.”

More About Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is a subcompact SUV in India and shares its platform with the Renault Kiger. It is being offered with two petrol engine choices, and the specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

In terms of features, the Magnite comes loaded with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and automatic AC. With the Tech pack, it also includes a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, while the Geza special edition of the Magnite includes a bigger 9-inch touchscreen and premium JBL sound system.

The passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price Range & Rivals

The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

