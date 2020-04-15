Nissan Kicks Facelift Spied Again In Detail

Published On Apr 15, 2020 12:41 PM By Sonny for Nissan Kicks

It features a new front fascia but retains the signature V-motion grille design language

Spied in Thailand without any camouflage.

Looks more premium with new front end and headlamp design.

No major changes expected to the interior.

India-spec Kicks expected to get a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine as a successor to the diesel option.

Likely to launch in India in the coming months.

The Nissan Kicks is due a facelift, which has been spied in its Thailand spec. After having been spied on board a transporter, the updated Kicks has now been seen up close in more detail.

The new Kicks SUV features a revised front fascia, which looks more premium than the outgoing model. It retains the V-motion design language, however, the signature grille has significantly grown in size impacting a butch appearance. Nissan has also given the Kicks new, sleeker LED headlamps. The rear end design seems to have been left unchanged with minor changes to the tail lamps. Even though the global model of the Kicks is smaller than what Nissan offers in India, it is expected to get the same cosmetic updates.

There are no spy shots of the interior but it is unlikely to feature any changes. The 2020 Kicks may finally get a sunroof along with the existing equipment like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree around-view monitor, four airbags, and improved connected car tech.

In terms of powertrain updates, the facelifted Nissan Kicks is expected to get the e-Power technology in most Asian markets. e-Power is a form of hybrid technology wherein the vehicle moves on electric power and a petrol engine is used to charge the batteries while moving. So, no external charging is required.

The India-spec Kicks SUV is unlikely to use the e-Power drivetrain. Instead, it is expected to be powered by Renault-Nissan’s new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The turbo-petrol unit, which makes 156PS and 250Nm in the Renault Duster Turbo as showcased at Auto Expo 2020, will replace the 1.5-litre diesel engine that has now been discontinued in India.

The Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to arrive in India later this year. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Captur.

Source1

Source2

Read More on : Kicks diesel