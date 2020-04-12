Nissan Kicks Facelift Spied Undisguised For the First Time

Published On Apr 12, 2020 11:08 AM By Dhruv for Nissan Kicks

The facelifted Kicks is way sharper than the outgoing model with a completely redesigned front profile

The facelifted Nissan Kicks was spotted in Thailand.

Kicks facelift is expected to get Nissan’s e-Power tech.

Nissan’s e-Power tech features an electric motor and a small engine that charges the batteries.

India-spec model is expected to get similar styling updates.

It could also get Renault-Nissan’s new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

India launch expected by mid-2020.

The Nissan Kicks has received a rather lacklustre response in the Indian car market since its launch in January 2019. In a bid to boost interest, there is a facelift on the horizon. A bunch of these facelited vehicles were spotted on a vehicle carrier in Thailand.

The facelifted model seems to have received a redesigned front profile. It gets a massive new grille and sleek LED headlamps. The front profile looks way sharper than before and is in line with Nissan’s upcoming SUVs like the new-gen X-Trail, which was leaked recently. The rear profile, on the other hand, is more or less unchanged except for a redesigned bumper and smoked headlamps. Expect the internal detailing of the tail lamps to be different along with incorporation of LED elements. While the interior is still under wraps, the layout will be more or less the same.It could get additional features such as the long missing sunroof.

The Kicks sold abroad is smaller than the one sold in India as it is based on the Micra’s V platform. The India-spec model is based on the Duster’s platform, but looks nearly identical to the smaller model. The cars spotted in Thailand are smaller. However, we believe that the India-spec model will feature the same styling update.

The Kicks sold in ASEAN markets are expected to get Nissan’s e-Power tech. Nissan’s cars equipped with e-Power tech don’t have a conventional IC engine driving the wheels. The engine is only used to charge the batteries while the vehicle moves solely on electric power. Herein the engine runs at optimal RPM and returns the best possible fuel efficiency.

Nissan has been testing and evaluating this technology in India. While the e-Power tech is unlikely to come to India with the Kicks, the facelifted model could get Renault-Nissan’s new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol that makes 156PS and 250Nm. The engine was shown at Auto Expo 2020 and will soon find its way under the hood of the Duster Turbo as well. With the addition of this new engine, the Kicks will also get an automatic option (CVT) for the first time in India. This powerful new engine will essentially replace the now discontinued 1.5-litre diesel.

Nissan is expected to launch the facelift Kicks in India the coming months. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

