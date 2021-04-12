Mahindra To Build A New Dedicated EV Platform

Published On Apr 12, 2021 05:03 PM By Sonny

The carmaker is yet to launch a new EV offering despite showcasing various pre-production concepts over the last few years

The development is a result of a new Rs 3,000 crore investment.

Mahindra to leverage the Group’s existing capabilities to build a new modular EV platform capable of underpinning multiple models.

The carmaker is open to forming new alliances for EVs.

Mahindra’s immediate focus for EVs is on last-mile mobility and commercial vehicles.

Passenger EVs will follow a longer timeline while supporting infrastructure is still being set up.

Mahindra EVs such as the eKUV100 and XUV300 Electric are still expected to arrive until the new EV platform is developed.

Mahindra was one of the first manufacturers to venture into the electric vehicle business. Though the carmaker did not enjoy much success in the passenger vehicle space, with the e2o or the eVerito, it has continued working on EV solutions, both personal and commercial. It has now announced plans to develop a new dedicated EV platform, leveraging the tech and expertise from various divisions of the Mahindra Group and its partners.

The carmaker is working on developing an EV platform by combining the capabilities of its operations across the globe. "So, for EVs, we are going to invest Rs 3,000 crore additional to what we have talked about," said Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO, Anish Shah, reports PTI. Mahindra has already invested in its Chakan plant to manufacture EVs and EV components, with an additional investment for research and development. The new investment will be spread across a three-year period.

While Mahindra's more immediate focus for electrified mobility is on last-mile solutions (including three-wheelers and small four-wheelers for passengers and load) and small trucks, it expects the personal EV space to develop over a longer period. In the meantime, the new modular platform will likely be capable of underpinning multiple models with relative ease.

Mahindra has also announced its intent to combine the various capabilities of the Mahindra Group to develop the new EVs. This includes tech from Automobili Pininfarina, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), and the brand’s own Formula E racing team. The company is also said to be open to alliances for the development of EVs, which is quite interesting given its recent split with Ford.

The carmaker could, however, return to the EV space before the new platform is ready. It has already showcased two EVs in concept form, pure-electric versions of existing models: eKUV100 and XUV300 Electric. The Tata Nexon EV-rivalling XUV300 Electric was expected to arrive by mid-2021 but it has not yet been revealed in a production-spec avatar.