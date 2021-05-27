Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Interior Spy Shots Reveal Dual-screen Setup

Published On May 27, 2021 01:01 PM By Tarun

The XUV700 will rival the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari

New interior spy shots of the Mahindra XUV700 show a touchscreen system and a digital instrument cluster.

The infotainment system will have a new interface, possibly with connected car technology and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The digital instrument cluster, which seems to be a part of the dual-screen setup, is likely to offer multiple user interfaces.

Also expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Should be powered by the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, in a higher tune.

The Mahindra XUV700’s interior has been spied again, revealing a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

As per the new spy shots, the XUV700 sports a large touchscreen system with a completely new interface. Recently, we spied the cabin of the next-gen Scorpio, which will also come with a similar interface. You can even see a video being played on the infotainment system.

We also spotted the fully digital instrument cluster, likely to come with multiple interfaces or themes, in what seems like a dual-screen setup. Then there’s a digital readout for the speedometer and tachometer, with the gear position indicator as well. You also get a multi-information display (MID) at the centre for the driving range, trip meter, and possibly real-time tyre pressure.

Other bits we can spot here are the automatic headlamps, cruise control switches, and push-button start stop on the left side of the steering wheel. The XUV700 is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, and connected car technology.

The XUV700 may also be equipped with driver assistance features, such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Safety should be covered by up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability programme (ESP).

Mahindra will use the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines on the XUV700, but in a higher state of tune. Currently, on the Thar, the petrol engine is rated at 150PS and 320Nm, while the diesel engine makes 130PS and 300Nm. Transmission options for the XUV700 should include 6-speed manual and automatic units.

It will technically take the position of the outgoing XUV500, which will be relaunched as a five-seater compact SUV at a later stage. The XUV700 is expected to be launched by August 2021 at a possible price of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

