New-Generation Skoda Octavia Launch Delayed, New Date Could Be In May

Modified On Apr 22, 2021 01:28 PM By Tarun for Skoda Octavia 2020

The fourth-gen sedan gets a new turbo-petrol engine, a redesigned cabin, and subtle cosmetic updates on the outside

Launch is now delayed due to the pandemic’s second wave.

Production began earlier this month and units had already started reaching dealerships.

Powered by a 190PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine paired with a 7-speed DSG.

Prices expected to range from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Skoda has delayed the launch of the new-generation Octavia. It was announced on Twitter by the Skoda India Director, Zac Hollis, through a video. This is the second time its arrival has gone on the backburner, as it was earlier scheduled to launch in the second half of 2020. Production had begun at the carmaker’s Aurangabad facility, and the new sedan had also started reaching dealerships.

The new Octavia gets subtle but significant cosmetic changes on the outside, including revised LED headlamps, a slightly altered roofline, a bigger front grille (wider and lower than its predecessor), and new alloy wheels. At the back, there are new horizontal tail lamps and ‘Skoda’ lettering on the boot. The sedan’s 2686mm wheelbase remains the same, but it is now longer by 19mm (4689mm in length).

The cabin now wears a dual-tone black-beige shade. There’s also a new two-spoke steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital instrument cluster, new AC vents, and connected car technology.

Likely features on the upcoming Octy include powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and drive mode selector. Safety features could include up to eight airbags, semi-auto parking assist, front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control.

The fourth-gen Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (borrowed from the Superb) that belts out 190PS and 320Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG. No diesel engine will be on offer, unlike the earlier versions. That said, Skoda might provide it with a 150PS 1.5-litre petrol engine later.

The new-generation Octy is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). After Toyota discontinued the Corolla Altis and Honda axed the Civic, the Octavia is now left with Hyundai Elantra as its only rival.

