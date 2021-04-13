We Get A Closer Look At The New Skoda Octavia Before Its Launch

Published On Apr 13, 2021 02:20 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia 2020

Production of the Octavia has already begun at Skoda’s Aurangabad facility

The new-gen Octavia has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its launch.

It will use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Gets an all-new cabin layout with large displays for the central infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

Major design highlights include new alloy wheels and steering wheel.

Expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Its only rival is the Hyundai Elantra.

The new Skoda Octavia has been long overdue in the Indian market, with its launch being pushed ahead due to unforeseen circumstances. Skoda has even revealed images of the Octavia on the assembly line, signalling the start of series-production, but we hadn’t seen the car up close until now. We’ve finally got our hands on some new images that have emerged from a Skoda dealership.

Now we already know the basics. The new Octavia sports a sleek design. It’s got more than the usual number of lines running across its body, giving it that edgy look. The engine underneath that bonnet will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, coupled to a 7-speed DSG, same as the one found in the Superb. It could have the same output of 190PS and 320Nm.

What stands out in these pictures, though, is the wheel design. Skoda generally doesn’t do flashy rims. The brand maintains an understated image that has served them well over the years but with this Octavia, it has tried to move away from that just a tad. Just like the edgy design, the wheels look quite intricate and immediately draw your attention to them.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia Gets Sportline Trim For The First Time

Then, there is the steering wheel. Even though we have seen this design before on the global versions and already knew it was coming to India, it’s still a bit of a surprise when you actually look at it. The 2-spoke design looks quite different and will definitely polarise opinions.

The dashboard makes use of beige and black with clean lines running across it, emphasising its width. The touchscreen is a floating unit bang in the middle. One other thing that stands out is the new gear selector, which is smaller but looks quite premium. What are your thoughts on it? Does anything else stand out for you on the new Skoda Octavia? Tell us in the comments below.

As far as the launch is concerned, it is likely to happen any day now. We expect it to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and at that price, it will compete only against the Hyundai Elantra.

