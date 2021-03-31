This Ford Ranger Spy Shots Give Us A Preview Of The Next-gen Endeavour

Published On Mar 31, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Ford Endeavour

The Endeavour has followed the Ranger’s lead over the years and we expect things to be the same this time as well

Most prominent detail is the C-shaped headlamp, similar to the Ford F150.

No official word from Ford on the new-gen Endeavour, yet.

Could come to India by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

The Fortuner will remain its prime rival.

The Ford Ranger pick-up truck has served as the starting point for the Ford Endeavour sold in India, for both the current-gen and previous-gen models. The pick-up truck lends not only its underpinnings but also its face to the Endeavour, which is quite a popular SUV in India.

Current-gen Ford Endeavour

Ford has recently been testing the new-gen Ranger pick-up in Australia and we have come across spy shots of it on the internet. The interesting bit is the headlight design. It’s similar to that of the new much bigger F150 pick-up, which has a C-shaped exterior, and encompasses smaller elements of the headlights inside the ‘C’.

The headlight setup on the Ranger pick-up is smaller though, as the F150 is a much larger vehicle and a similar size wouldn’t look all that aesthetically pleasing on the Ranger pick-up. Just like the F150, the fog lamps have been placed low on the bumper in the Ranger pick-up. It however receives a circular design, not the rectangular design we see on the F150. The front-grille also looks like it gets horizontal slats, however, they seem much thinner than the ones on the current-gen Ranger and Endeavour.

Current-gen Ford Endeavour

Ford India hasn’t given out any word on the Endeavour’s next-gen model but as the current one is now half a decade old, a new-gen model will be coming some time in the future. However, as it is only the Ranger that has been spotted for now and not the Everest (what the Endeavour SUV is called overseas), there is some time before that happens. It could be as late as 2022, or even early 2023, before we get to see the new Endeavour in India.

Ford could even choose this new-gen model to debut their more powerful twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel, that makes close to 214PS of power and 500Nm of torque, in India. After all, its closest rival in India, the Fortuner, now boasts of similar figures.

When the new generation Ford Endeavour does arrive, it will have some tough competition to go head to head with, as the MG Gloster will probably receive a mid-life facelift around that point of time, and the Toyota Fortuner.

