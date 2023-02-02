Modified On Feb 02, 2023 01:25 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

While the hatchback retains the core design characters, it now gets a much bolder look and some feature upgrades

After being on sale for almost four years, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received its first major refresh. With the midlife update, the hatchback now gets new styling along with some feature upgrades. In case you wanted to check out the new Grand i10 Nios from close quarters, take a look at the detailed images below:

Front

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios does look more premium and bolder than the pre-facelift model with just a few visual differences.

Hyundai has given it a new grille (featuring a mesh pattern), tri-arrow shaped LED DRLs and a tweaked front bumper. With the update, the carmaker is no longer offering the Grand i10 Nios with fog lamps.

Its projector headlights haven’t been tinkered with, but now get the automatic functionality.

Side

The side profile has the least changes on the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. It still gets the same blacked-out C-pillar with the ‘G10’ moniker, giving it a floating roof-like effect.

The only visual change seen from the side of the 2023 Grand i10 Nios is the design of the 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Rear

At the back, it now comes with updated and connected taillights, but the strip doesn’t feature internal lighting elements and has led to the bootlid design being altered slightly. The hatchback has continued with the variety of badges denoting its name and variant.

Cabin

Upon first glance, the cabin of the facelifted hatchback looks identical to that of its predecessor but there are small changes in the details. Hyundai is now offering the Grand i10 Nios with multi-colour interior options as well, which includes a dual-tone grey theme and an all-black interior with either green or red inserts around the side AC vents and for upholstery stitching.

Hyundai has provided the facelifted hatchback with new seat upholstery design with the ‘Nios’ insignia written just below the front headrests.

While the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has carried on with the same steering wheel from its pre-facelift model, it does feature a new instrument cluster.

The semi-digitised instrument cluster has been replaced with a more conventional layout. It now consists of two analogue circular dials and a coloured display in the centre. The speedometer is to the right and tachometer on the left with various other information being relayed in the central display.

The cabin now also gets front footwell illumination.

It has retained the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system from its pre-facelift model that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (although still not wireless).

Below that, you get the same position for the central AC vents, followed by the auto climate control and the wireless phone charger. Behind the phone charging pad lie the 12V power socket and USB ports (type-C and type-A).

The Grand i10 Nios is now provided with cruise control while carrying on with features such as height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox, and push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety, it now gets up to six airbags (with four airbags being provided as standard) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Apart from that, it also comes with a reversing camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC).

Hyundai is offering the new Grand i10 Nios in four trims: Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The only engine on offer is the 1.2-litre petrol unit but it comes with the choice of CNG as well. The hatchback is priced between Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Swift and also the Renault Triber.

