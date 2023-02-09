Modified On Feb 09, 2023 09:27 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The MY22 units of the i20 are also bearing benefits this time.

Maximum savings of up to Rs 33,000 are offered with Hyundai Aura.

Customers can save up to Rs 30,000 on MY models of the i20.

The Grand i10 Nios is also carrying benefits of up to Rs 13,000, across all the variants.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2023.

Hyundai has rolled out offers on select models which are valid throughout February. The CNG version of the Aura comes with the highest benefits, followed by the i20 and the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. There are no savings available on i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details below

Aura

Offers Amount CNG Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000 Up to Rs 23,000

The CNG models gets a higher cash discount of Rs 20,000, which drops to Rs 10,000 for all other variants.

The other two benefits are the same across all variants.

Hyundai has recently given a minor facelift to the Aura, which now gets four airbags as standard and six airbags on the top-spec trim.

The Aura is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 13,000

The above-mentioned offers are valid across all variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

It doesn’t get any cash discount, but it is offered with an exchange bonus and corporate benefit.

Just like the Aura, the facelifted hatchback also comes with six airbags (on the top-end variant) and four airbags as standard.

Hyundai retails the Grandi110 Nios between Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh.

i20

Offers Amount (Magna & Sportz) Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 (MY22)

The offers stated above are only applicable on Magna and Sportz trims of the premium hatchback.

Hyundai is not offering any corporate discount on the i20.

Also, the carmaker is also offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on MY22 units of the i20.

Prices for the i20 range from Rs 7.19 lakh to 11.83 lakh.

Disclaimer: Buying an MY22 model may have a lower resale value than an MY23 unit.

Notes

The above-mentioned discounts may vary depending on the state and city, please visit or contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more information.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

