It features Ford’s new design language inside and out

New-gen SUV has sharper boxier styling, a modern interior and more features.

Engine options include 3-litre turbo-diesel V6, 2-litre bi-turbo-diesel, and 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol.

It will be offered in three broad versions, depending on the market: Sport, Titanium and Platinum.

The Everest gets Ford’s new vertical touchscreen infotainment system (10.1-inch to 12.4-inch).

It is unlikely to come to India as a CBU offering as it would be a lot pricier than before.

The covers have been taken off the all-new Ford Endeavour, known as the Everest in various international markets. It features the brand’s latest styling, increased proportions, more features and new engine.

Ford has given the latest version of its seven-seater SUV similar design cues to the Ranger pickup with the C-shaped headlamps with a connecting band that can be either chrome or black depending on the variant. The main character line along the side stretches from the front, along the shoulders and till the taillamps. Its rear profile looks more athletic and chiseled than before with connected taillamp design. The new front bumper looks chunkier than the one at the rear.

Depending on the country of sale, the Ford Everest is available in three broad versions: Sport, Titanium and Platinum. We’ve been showcased the first two trims. The Everest Sport has blacked out details such as the door handles, grille design, front skid plate and the 20-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Titanium version has those details finished in chrome and silver.

The interior of the new-gen Ford Everest features an all new dashboard, shown here in all black. The biggest update is the large vertically-oriented 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster while lesser variants will have an 8-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central display. It has hexagonal shapes in the vertical AC vents. The climate control panel and central console are entirely different from the previous Everest as well. There are strips of ambient lighting housed inside the dashboard.

Its feature list includes power adjustable front seats, power folding third row seats, up to 9 airbags, semi-autonomous parking assist, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems as well. That would include systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, evasive steer assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The all-new Ford Everest will be available with a host of powertrain options depending on the market and the variant. It gets a new 3-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine along with two 2-litre turbo-diesel engines and a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine as well. The petrol unit is mated to a 6-speed automatic while the diesels are mated to a 10-speed automatic. Ford has made it a capable SUV with four wheel drive, off-road driving modes, locking rear differential and a two-speed transfer gear. It will be offered in two-wheel drive variants as well.

Since Ford is no longer making cars in India, the new-gen Endeavour could only return as a CBU import making it far more expensive than before.