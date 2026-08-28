New Volkswagen Taigun: Here’s What Makes Its DSG Gearbox The Ultimate Pick For Enthusiasts

When most buyers shop for a car, the usual talking points revolve around the engine, horsepower, torque, and mileage. The transmission, by comparison, barely gets a mention beyond "manual or automatic".

But spend real time behind the wheel of two SUVs with identical engines and different gearboxes, and the difference in everyday driving experience is often more noticeable than any change in power output. This is exactly the case with the Volkswagen Taigun, which makes use of its DSG dual-clutch gearbox and the newly introduced 8-speed AT.

We explain how the Taigun’s quick-shifting transmissions make a big difference:

DSG: What Exactly Is It?

DSG stands for Direct-Shift Gearbox, Volkswagen's name for what's more broadly known as a dual-clutch transmission. The core idea is straightforward but genuinely clever: instead of one clutch like a manual gearbox, the DSG uses two separate clutches, one handling odd-numbered gears and the other even-numbered ones.

While the car is driving in, say, third gear, the gearbox has already pre-selected fourth on the second clutch. The moment you need to shift, it simply swaps from one clutch to the other rather than disengaging, selecting, and re-engaging the way a conventional gearbox does. There's no torque converter in the loop either, which means less energy is lost in the process. The Taigun's 1.5L TSI EVO is paired with a 7-speed DSG built around exactly this principle.

The DSG gearbox is one of the most advanced options that you can get. It is mechanically superior to other transmissions, and powers multiple luxury and high-end cars.

Lightning-quick Shifts

The practical result of this dual-clutch design is shift speed that a conventional automatic simply can't match. Because the next gear is already pre-selected, the DSG can complete a shift in a fraction of the time a torque-converter automatic takes, with power delivery barely interrupted in the process.

In the Taigun, this translates into gearshifts that feel less like a distinct event and more like a seamless build in momentum.

Unlike AMTs and ATs, there's no pause, no lurch, just a continuous surge of acceleration as the revs climb through the gears. For anyone who's driven a car with a slow-shifting or hesitant automatic, the difference is immediately obvious the first time you hit the pedal in the Taigun. The quickness in shifting means that you won’t realise when the gear has been shifted.

Smarter And More Responsive

Are you a manual lover who likes to be in control, or just want a car that understands your inputs and responds the way you want it to? The DSG helps with this. This isn't just about outright shift speed, but about how the car responds the instant you ask something of it. Because the next gear is always pre-loaded, the DSG doesn't need to "think" before reacting to a sudden throttle input, unlike a torque converter automatic, which has to work through its fluid coupling first, or a CVT, which has to adjust its pulley ratio.

This makes a genuine difference in situations that matter: a gap in traffic that's closing fast, a highway overtake where hesitation isn't an option, or simply pulling away confidently from a signal ahead of surrounding traffic.

The Taigun's 1.5L TSI EVO + DSG combination has consistently been regarded as one of the most premium and sought-after engine-gearbox options in this segment.

Result? You Enjoy Every Drive

The praise-worthy DSG genuinely makes the Taigun more enjoyable to drive. Paddle shifters let drivers take manual control when they want it, holding a gear through a corner or downshifting ahead of an overtake, while the transmission's rapid, near-seamless shifts make spirited driving feel intuitive rather than effortful.

This is part of why the 1.5L TSI EVO DSG variants are consistently singled out as the Taigun's most rewarding configuration. This combination not only makes the car feel quick, but also helps it cruise smoothly over longer stretches.

Moreover, the engine-gearbox combination complements the Taigun’s impressive handling and capable chassis that urges you to push it a little more every time you see a corner.

The Practical 8-Speed AT Plays The Sidekick

The DSG is undoubtedly the hero here, while the 8-speed AT paired with the 1-litre TSI is noteworthy and special in its own way. Not every buyer wants a dual-clutch gearbox, and Volkswagen has addressed that too.

This gearbox prioritises smoothness in stop-and-go traffic, where torque converters have traditionally held an edge over dual-clutch units, which can occasionally feel hesitant at very low, crawling speeds. The extra two ratios also mean the engine can sit in a more efficient rev band at cruising speeds, improving both refinement and fuel efficiency without sacrificing the responsive shifts needed when you accelerate.

In city conditions, the 8-speed AT provides a noticeably calmer driving experience. Creeping forward in traffic, the 8-speed AT modulates power delivery smoothly, without the slight jerkiness that can creep into DSG-equipped cars. Throttle response at parking speeds also feels more predictable, which matters when you're inching through congested signals or navigating tight parking lots. For buyers whose daily driving is dominated by heavy traffic rather than open highways, this is where the torque converter shows its strengths. Its seamless yet quick shifts are perfect for navigating city traffic.

Between the two transmissions, Volkswagen has essentially covered both ends of what buyers actually want. You get outright engagement from the DSG, and smooth, low-effort convenience from the 8-speed AT.

Where It Pulls Ahead Of The Competition

This is where the Taigun's transmission lineup pulls ahead of a large share of the segment. Continuously variable transmissions, common across many rival SUVs, are engineered primarily for efficiency and smoothness rather than outright response. The CVTs hold the engine in its most economical rev range, but this often comes with a rubber-band effect when you push hard, and you feel like the car is struggling to quickly increase its speed.

Manual gearboxes, meanwhile, offer control but demand constant driver input, which becomes genuinely tiring in the kind of stop-and-go traffic most Indian cities are defined by. While some rivals also offer an AT gearbox, none of them offers an 8-speed one like the Taigun. The Taigun's DSG and 8-speed AT combination delivers shift speed and engagement a CVT can't match, and the low-effort convenience a manual simply doesn't offer.

CarDekho Says…

Buyers spend a lot of time comparing horsepower figures and torque numbers, but the gearbox behind that engine often has just as much influence on how a car actually feels to live with every day. The Volkswagen Taigun's 7-speed DSG delivers genuinely rapid, engaging shifts for those who want a more spirited drive, while the new 8-speed torque-converter automatic on the 1-litre TSI adds smoothness and efficiency for daily commuting.

Together, they make a strong case that transmission choice deserves far more attention in the buying decision than it typically gets, and that the Taigun has quietly gotten this right on both counts.