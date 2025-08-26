Here Are All The First Time Features For The Renault Kiger Nameplate

With the facelift, Renault has introduced features like 6 airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera to the Kiger sub-4m SUV

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift debuted recently with a subtle exterior redesign and some notable changes to the cabin. Along with these changes, Renault also introduced some comfort and convenience as well as safety features to the sub-4m SUV to make the overall package more alluring to customers. Here’s a list of those features:

6 standard airbags

A major update that the facelift brings to the Kiger nameplate is that it has introduced 6 airbags right from the base-spec Authentic trim. Notably, the pre-facelift model featured 4 airbags in the higher-spec variants, while the lower-spec trims were equipped with 2 airbags.

Ventilated Front Seats

The Kiger facelift introduces ventilated front seats, a welcome addition that helps keep the cabin cool during hot weather and adds a touch of premium comfort, especially for front occupants. This feature is being offered with the fully-loaded Emotion trim of the sub-4m SUV.

Also Read: 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

LED Fog Lamps

While the facelifted Kiger borrows the 3-pod LED projector headlights from the old model, it features new LED fog lamps that not only make it look bolder, but also improve visibility in low-light and adverse weather conditions. Like the ventilated seats, this feature is available only in the top-spec emotion trim.

Automatic headlights and wipers

To make the Kiger facelift feel more modern and advanced, Renault has offered the sub-4m SUV with automatic headlights and wipers. These convenience and safety features are reserved for the top-spec Emotion variant of the updated Kiger.

360-degree camera

Another new feature that has made it to the Kiger’s spec sheets is a 360-degree camera setup that, like the above amenities, is being offered with the top-of-the-line emotion trim. This camera setup is borrowed from the Nissan Magnite on which it is based.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). At this price point, it rivals sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, as well as sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.