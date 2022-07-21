Published On Jul 21, 2022 07:25 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

The car, in the blue colourway, seems like a scaled-down version of the new generation Celerio

The spotted model was likely a lower-spec variant due to the absence of covers for the steel wheels.

It had body-coloured door handles and blacked ORVMs.

Its design seems to be inspired by the new generation Celerio.

It should be based on the Heartect platform and bigger than the outgoing version.

Expected to sport the existing model’s 0.8-litre petrol engine; could also get Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet unit.

Maruti could price it from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The new generation Maruti Alto was recently spotted without any camouflage for the first time. Now, another set of images of the hatchback has surfaced online giving us a better look at its blue shade.

What Do The Spy Shots Reveal?

The 2022 Alto in the latest images is partially draped in black covering. But, there’s enough for us to see, for example, the car’s Celerio-inspired taillights, body-coloured door handles and blacked ORVMs.

Since the model that was spotted didn’t have wheel covers, we believe it likely was a lower-spec variant. The new Alto’s front profile wasn’t visible in the latest images.

Maruti’s hugely popular entry-level hatchback should be underpinned by the carmaker’s Heartect platform like the S-Presso, which will result in it being bigger than the outgoing model. The 2022 Alto sure seems like a scaled-down version of the new generation Celerio thanks to the more stylish and premium design all-around and the blue exterior shade.

Engine Options For The New Alto

The new Alto is likely to continue with the existing 0.8-litre petrol engine capable of producing 48PS and 69Nm. Maruti could also opt to offer the hatchback with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol unit rated at 67PS and 89Nm.

While a 5-speed manual will come as standard, the new Alto could also get an optional 5-speed AMT with the introduction of the larger engine. The hatchback will also continue to come with an optional CNG kit.

Price, Launch And Rivals

We believe the 2022 Alto could have a starting price of Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation entry-level hatchback is expected to go on sale by the end of August. It will renew its rivalry with the Renault Kwid.

