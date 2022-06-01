Published On Jun 01, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

It will get a thorough update to its equipment list and design as part of the generational update

Lower variant Maruti Brezza spied, gets steel wheels without covers and misses out on rear washer-wiper.

Higher variants come with LED lighting, alloy wheels and dual tone exterior paint.

The 2022 Brezza has been spied in a new dark green colour, similar to Brave Khaki of the 2022 XL6.

Its updated feature list is expected to include 360-degree camera, sunroof and 9-inch touchscreen.

The 2022 Brezza is due to arrive in June.

The new version of Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the 2022 Vitara Brezza, has been spied once again. This time it was spotted at a dealer yard without any camouflage and the images give us the first clean look at the base variant, and a unit in a new shade Maruti has added to the SUV’s colour palette.

The unit was identified as a base model thanks to it riding on steel wheels devoid of covers. The front bumper is all black, the headlamps are halogen, lacking LED daytime running lights, the front fog lamps are absent and the rear bumper is all black too, unlike the higher variants of the car which have also been spied.

Maruti will also introduce a new dark green shade for the subcompact SUV. It seems to be the same exterior paint option introduced on the updated XL6, where it’s called Brave Khaki. The green Brezza was spied in a higher level of trim with LED lighting.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza is expected to have features like a 360-degree camera, larger 9-inch touchscreen, new infotainment software, and upto six airbags, among others. It will be the first Maruti model to offer a sunroof.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza: What To Expect

Mechanically speaking, the 2022 model will get the same updated version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech as the facelifted Ertiga and XL6. It still gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, but the automatic is a new 6-speed torque converter unit.

The facelifted Brezza is bound to attract a premium over the current model which is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rival the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. The new Brezza is slated to be unveiled in early June with the launch scheduled to happen toward the end of the month.

Image Source

Image Source(4)