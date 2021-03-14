New Maruti Swift vs Rivals: A Spec Comparison
Published On Mar 14, 2021 02:00 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift
How does the best-selling mid-size hatchback, now updated, fare against its competition?
The mid-size-hatchback space hasn’t witnessed a lot of action since the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launch. However, this segment continues to enjoy good sales numbers, especially the Maruti Swift, the facelifted version of which was recently launched in India. Apart from a minor cosmetic change and some feature updates, it now houses the more efficient 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine.
Let’s take a look at how the facelifted hatchback compares to its closest rivals:
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Swift 2021
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Renault Triber
|
Ford Figo
|
Length
|
3845mm
|
3805mm
|
3990mm
|
3941mm
|
Width
|
1735mm
|
1680mm
|
1739mm
|
1704mm
|
Height
|
1530mm
|
1520mm
|
1643mm
|
1525mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450mm
|
2450mm
|
2636mm
|
2490mm
Longest, widest and tallest: Renault Triber
The facelifted Swift only gets a minor cosmetic tweak that doesn’t affect its proportions. It is the third-longest while being narrower and shorter only to the Renault Triber MPV crossover. At 2450mm, the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios share the shortest wheelbase as well.
Engine Specifications
Considering the Swift is a petrol-only model, we’re only looking at the petrol-powered units of its rivals.
|
Maruti Swift 2021
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Renault Triber
|
Ford Figo
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo
|
1.0-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
Power
|
90PS
|
83PS/100PS
|
72PS
|
96PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
114Nm/ 172Nm
|
96Nm
|
119Nm
|
Transmissions
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT/ 5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
23.20kmpl, 23.76kmpl
|
N.a.
|
19kmpl, 18.29kmpl
|
18.5kmpl
Most powerful and torquiest: Grand i10 Nios Turbo
Most efficient: Maruti Swift
The facelifted Swift ditches the previous 1.2-litre petrol engine for the updated Dualjet 1.2-litre petrol unit (from the Baleno), making an extra 7PS. It is still the third-most powerful offering in the segment, after the Figo and the Nios Turbo.
With figures of 23.20kmpl (for MT) and 23.76kmpl (for the AMT), the Swift is also the most fuel-efficient car here. While we do not have the ARAI-claimed figures for the Grand i10 Nios, we know they won’t be as high as those of the Swift.
The Hyundai and Ford hatchbacks also get the option of a diesel engine.
Features
As part of the facelift, Maruti has provided the Swift with some additional features. While it still gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (that’s smaller than the 8.0-inch in the Triber and Grand i10 Nios), the Swift is the only car in this space to offer LED headlamps, cruise control, and idle engine start/stop (which helps with its fuel-efficiency).
However, the Maruti hatchback misses out on rear AC vents, which are available in the i10 Nios and Triber.
All except the Triber come with stylish 15-inch alloy wheels in their more expensive variants.
The Renault Triber continues with its distinctive modular seating layout that can accommodate up to seven occupants. Thanks to its shape and design, it has the most spacious cabin for a 5-seater.
Safety Features
In its AMT variants, the facelifted Swift offers electronic stability control and hill hold assist as standard. Also, it continues to provide dual front airbags, ISOFIX child anchorage, and rear parking sensors as standard safety features. The Ford Figo might be the most dated car here but is still well-equipped with up to six airbags compared to the Renault Triber’s four.
That said, all except the Swift miss out on ISOFIX anchors.
Prices
|
Maruti Swift 2021
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Renault Triber
|
Ford Figo
|
Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|
Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh
|
Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh
|
Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh
The Swift now has the highest entry price but offers a few more features from base-spec. The Grand i10 Nios is the most expensive in its top variant while having the most affordable base variant in the segment.
