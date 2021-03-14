Published On Mar 14, 2021 02:00 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

How does the best-selling mid-size hatchback, now updated, fare against its competition?

The mid-size-hatchback space hasn’t witnessed a lot of action since the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launch. However, this segment continues to enjoy good sales numbers, especially the Maruti Swift, the facelifted version of which was recently launched in India. Apart from a minor cosmetic change and some feature updates, it now houses the more efficient 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine.

Let’s take a look at how the facelifted hatchback compares to its closest rivals:

Dimensions Maruti Swift 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Triber Ford Figo Length 3845mm 3805mm 3990mm 3941mm Width 1735mm 1680mm 1739mm 1704mm Height 1530mm 1520mm 1643mm 1525mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm 2636mm 2490mm

Longest, widest and tallest: Renault Triber

The facelifted Swift only gets a minor cosmetic tweak that doesn’t affect its proportions. It is the third-longest while being narrower and shorter only to the Renault Triber MPV crossover. At 2450mm, the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios share the shortest wheelbase as well.

Engine Specifications

Considering the Swift is a petrol-only model, we’re only looking at the petrol-powered units of its rivals.

Maruti Swift 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Triber Ford Figo Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre 1.2-litre Power 90PS 83PS/100PS 72PS 96PS Torque 113Nm 114Nm/ 172Nm 96Nm 119Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 23.20kmpl, 23.76kmpl N.a. 19kmpl, 18.29kmpl 18.5kmpl

Most powerful and torquiest: Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Most efficient: Maruti Swift

The facelifted Swift ditches the previous 1.2-litre petrol engine for the updated Dualjet 1.2-litre petrol unit (from the Baleno), making an extra 7PS. It is still the third-most powerful offering in the segment, after the Figo and the Nios Turbo.

With figures of 23.20kmpl (for MT) and 23.76kmpl (for the AMT), the Swift is also the most fuel-efficient car here. While we do not have the ARAI-claimed figures for the Grand i10 Nios, we know they won’t be as high as those of the Swift.

The Hyundai and Ford hatchbacks also get the option of a diesel engine.

Features

As part of the facelift, Maruti has provided the Swift with some additional features. While it still gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (that’s smaller than the 8.0-inch in the Triber and Grand i10 Nios), the Swift is the only car in this space to offer LED headlamps, cruise control, and idle engine start/stop (which helps with its fuel-efficiency).

However, the Maruti hatchback misses out on rear AC vents, which are available in the i10 Nios and Triber.

All except the Triber come with stylish 15-inch alloy wheels in their more expensive variants.

The Renault Triber continues with its distinctive modular seating layout that can accommodate up to seven occupants. Thanks to its shape and design, it has the most spacious cabin for a 5-seater.

Safety Features

In its AMT variants, the facelifted Swift offers electronic stability control and hill hold assist as standard. Also, it continues to provide dual front airbags, ISOFIX child anchorage, and rear parking sensors as standard safety features. The Ford Figo might be the most dated car here but is still well-equipped with up to six airbags compared to the Renault Triber’s four.

That said, all except the Swift miss out on ISOFIX anchors.

Prices

Maruti Swift 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Triber Ford Figo Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh

The Swift now has the highest entry price but offers a few more features from base-spec. The Grand i10 Nios is the most expensive in its top variant while having the most affordable base variant in the segment.

