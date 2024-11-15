New Maruti Dzire vs Old: How Has It Evolved?

Compared to the previous-gen Dzire, the changes are not limited to design differences, but also include updates in features and powertrain

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire has finally gone on sale, with prices starting from Rs 6.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Over the previous-gen model, the 2024 Dzire features a completely new design, a fresh features set, and a new petrol engine. In this story, we will compare the new-gen Dzire with the old model and take a look at what has changed in terms of design, cabin, features, and engine specifications.

2024 Maruti Dzire vs Old Model Design Differences

When viewed from the front, you will notice a big change in the fascia of both the models. The old Dzire’s curvy look is replaced by sharp lines and a boxy appeal in the new model. The 2024 Dzire's appearance is further highlighted by sleek LED headlights, replacing the previous units. It also boasts a large grille, adding to its bold appearance, while the fog light positioning remains the same spot in both models.

The side profile is an area where design changes are less apparent. You will notice the new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which look more sporty. The roofline is more pronounced, and you will also spot a shark fin antenna on the 2024 Dzire, while the old model had a traditional one. Other than that, the side profiles of both models look largely similar.

At the rear, the new Dzire's Y-shaped LED tail lights give it a more upmarket look. A common design element between both models is the chrome strip running across the width of the tailgate, with the 2024 Dzire also featuring a boot lip spoiler. It can also be further customised with accessory packs, including the Chromico accessory pack, which we have covered in detailed images.

New vs Old Dzire Interior Differences

Step inside, and you will notice the interior colour scheme to be similar in both the models, with a beige and black cabin theme contrasted by silver accents throughout. The most noticeable change in the 2024 Dzire is the large 9-inch infotainment system, borrowed from the fourth-gen Swift. The faux wooden trim on the dashboard is retained, replacing the brown shade in the older model.

While the new-gen model largely retains the layout of the second row seat, the only noticeable change is the addition of a 3-point seatbelt for the middle-seat passenger. The 2024 Dzire also comes with a single-pane sunroof, along with few new features, which are detailed below.

New Features In The 2024 Dzire

Maruti has also equipped the 2024 Dzire with a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera system and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Safety features on board include six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers.

New vs Old Maruti Dzire: Powertrain Difference

The 2024 Dzire is powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which replaces the 4-cylinder unit found in older model. Detailed power output differences are highlighted in the table below.

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire Old Maruti Dzire Engine capacity 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series naturally aspirated petrol with factory-fitted CNG kit 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol with factory-fitted CNG kit Power/ Torque 82 PS/ 112 Nm 70 PS/ 102 Nm 90 PS/ 113 Nm 77 PS/ 98.5 Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual

*AMT- Automated manual transmission

2024 Maruti Dzire Price And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire starts from Rs 6.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.

