New Maruti Dzire Chromico Accessory Pack Explained In 7 Images

The Chromico pack adds chrome elements to the Dzire’s exterior and interior, along with door sill guards and seat covers

The new-generation Maruti Dzire has been introduced with prices ranging from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Before you hit the local accessory shop for custom modifications, Maruti has you covered with two accessory packs for the Dzire, namely Chromico and Copperico. Here’s a detailed look at the Chromico accessory pack in 7 images.

2024 Maruti Dzire Chromico Pack: Exterior

Maruti showcased the Dzire Chromico pack during the sub-4m sedan’s recent unveiling, featuring the same Phoenix Red colour as the display model, with added chrome elements, as the name suggests.

Up front, the pack includes chrome garnishes for the upper portion of the grille. The lower portion of the grille also has a similar chrome strip.

On the sides, you’ll find black door visors and a chrome finish for the door cladding. Notably, the chrome strip running below the window line is not a part of this accessory pack and has to be ordered separately.

The rear has a gloss-black bumper insert with chrome accents on either side.

Beyond these additions, the rest of the Dzire Chromico’s exterior remains identical to the standard model.

2024 Maruti Dzire Chromico Pack: Interior

The dashboard remains the same in the Chromico pack as the standard model. What is different though is that the Chromico accessory pack includes patterned leatherette seat covers that elevate the cabin’s premium-ness.

The neck cushions shown are not part of the pack and need to be purchased separately.

Maruti has also included 3D floor mats, stainless steel door sill guards, and an interior styling kit with faux wood inserts on the door armrests (similar to what is found on the dashboard of the standard model).

2024 Maruti Dzire Chromico Pack: Prices

The 2024 Maruti Dzire’s Chromico package is offered across all four variants of the sub-4m sedan, with prices ranging from Rs 26,500 to Rs 34,500, depending on the variant chosen.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Rivals

The 2024 Dzire competes with other sub-4m sedans like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor and will also face off with the upcoming new-generation Honda Amaze.

