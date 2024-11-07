New Maruti Dzire Variant-wise Powertrain Options Detailed

Modified On Nov 07, 2024 04:05 PM By Yashika for Maruti Dzire 2024

The Dzire will be available in a single 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine option with an optional CNG kit

The new-gen Maruti Dzire is set to be launched on November 11.

Maruti will offer the Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

The base-spec LXi will only be available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti will provide the CNG option only on the mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims.

The new-gen Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Maruti Dzire will go on sale on November 11. It will feature a fresh exterior though the cabin layout is inspired from the Swift. While we already know it will be offered in four broad variants -- LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus -- we have now got its variant-wise engine and transmission details. Here’s a look:

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Dzire is equipped with the 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine, which made its debut on the latest-gen Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT*) 33.73 km/kg

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:

Variant 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol+CNG 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT LXi ✅ ❌ ❌ VXi ✅ ✅ ✅ ZXi ✅ ✅ ✅ ZXi Plus ✅ ✅ ❌

The base-spec LXi variant is only available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti is also offering the mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims with the CNG option, but only with the manual gearbox.

The fully loaded ZXi Plus variant comes with only the petrol engine with a choice of both the gearboxes.

Features And Safety

Maruti offers the 2024 Dzire with features like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. The Dzire will also be the first subcompact sedan in India to have a single-pane sunroof.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors. The Dzire also gets the segment’s first 360-degree camera (segment first).

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the new-generation Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

