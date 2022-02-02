New Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launch Delayed To March 2022

Published On Feb 02, 2022 03:08 PM By Sonny for Jeep Compass

The variant for hardcore off-roading will get cosmetic differences like redesigned bumpers

Trailhawk trim has not been available since launch of the facelifted Compass in early 2021.

It will continue to be offered with the diesel-automatic powertrain only.

Trailhawk will get purpose-specific cosmetic differences over the regular Compass.

Will likely be a fully-loaded trim with 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and digital driver’s display.

Trailhawk first expected to launch in February, likely to be priced over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The more hardcore Trailhawk variant of the facelifted Jeep Compass was first expected to be launched in February. Its arrival has now been pushed back to March but no specific reason has been shared for the delay.

The standard Compass arrived in its facelifted avatar in early 2021. As part of the update it got minor exterior changes but big changes to the cabin with the new dashboard, larger displays and more tech. It got the same mechanicals as before but didn’t launch with the Trailhawk variant that was available with the pre-facelift model. This trim is aimed at those who like to do serious off-roading with their vehicle and gets minor differences in support of that.

The Compass Trailhawk is usually based on the top-spec variant with all the comforts. It also gets redesigned bumpers for better approach and departure angles, along with tweaked headlamps, DRLs and fog lamps. The off-roader trim further features new alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, towing hooks at the back, and variant-specific decals with a ‘Trailrated 4x4’ badge.

Jeep is expected to offer the 2022 Compass Trailhawk with just a diesel-automatic powertrain and 4WD with Jeep’s SelecTerrain systems. As a fully-loaded variant, it is expected to be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech. Its 2-litre diesel unit is paired to a 9-speed automatic making 170PS/350Nm. The regular Compass also gets the choice of a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and manual transmission options for both engines.

The Compass Trailhawk will likely be priced above Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It has no direct rivals but will be priced close to the Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.

