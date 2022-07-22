Modified On Jul 22, 2022 04:56 PM By Sonny for Maruti Alto 2021

It will be bigger than the outgoing model and could get a 1-litre engine option once again

New-gen Alto has already been spied next to no camouflage.

It looks bigger as it will be based on the Heartect platform like the S-Presso.

Expected to get a new top-spec variant with a touchscreen infotainment system.

Will continue with the 0.8-litre petrol engine and could get Celerio’s 1-litre engine too.

Expected to be priced from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level Maruti hatchback is ready for a generational update and it was recently spied without any camouflage. We now know that the all-new Alto will make its official market debut on August 18.

The 2022 Alto is expected to be based on the Heartect platform, just like the S-Presso and the new Celerio. As a result, this entry-level hatchback will be bigger than the outgoing model and it has been noticeable in the spied models as well. In terms of design, we’ve only been able to get a glimpse at the side and rear profiles, which revealed some Celerio-inspired styling. That’s a good thing as it makes the car look more modern and a little bit premium too.

In terms of features, we expect the 2022 Alto to get modern equipment like a touchscreen infotainment system and steering mounted audio controls for the top variant. The entry-level hatchback will offer dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS as standard.

Maruti will likely continue offering the Alto with its 0.8-litre petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual that makes 48PS and 69Nm. Its larger body could also become home to the option of the same 1-litre petrol engine as the Celerio that puts out 67PS and 89Nm. This engine gets idle start-stop (ISS) for better fuel economy than the smaller engine and it could offer the option of an AMT automatic. Maruti may introduce ISS on the 0.8-litre engine too.

2022 Maruti Alto prices are expected to start from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with a new top-spec variant expected to be priced well over Rs 5 lakh. A larger engine option with AMT could even touch the Rs 6 lakh mark. Its primary rival will continue to be the Renault Kwid.

