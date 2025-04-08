2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The new 2025 Tiguan R-Line will be launched on April 14 and gets a lot of R-Line badges outside and a black cabin with contrasting blue elements inside

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is being readied for its launch in India and the carmaker has been revealing a lot of information about the upcoming SUV ahead of its April 14 launch. The media drives of the Volkswagen SUV gave us an opportunity to get a brief look at the upcoming Tiguan model. Let us take a look at everything the 2025 Tiguan R-Line looks like in 10 real-life images:

Front

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features twin-pod LED headlights highlighted by a connected LED DRL strip. Between the headlights is a gloss black trim that features an ‘R’ badge and the Volkswagen logo.

The front bumper features a huge air intake grille with diamond-shaped elements in it and a chrome strip that spans the length of the airdam.

Side

In profile, it gets dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels and a gloss-black cladding on the wheel arches. It gets body coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles, and silver roof rails. There are plenty of sharp character lines and a muscular haunch over the rear wheels.

Rear

At the rear it gets connected LED tail lights with pixel-like elements, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper. The rear bumper gets a gloss black finish with diamond-shaped elements and a chrome strip that makes it similar to the front bumper design.

Interior

Inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets an all-black cabin with contrasting blue elements and a layered dashboard design that features a 3-spoke steering wheel similar to the other VW offerings.

It also gets a massive touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display and ambient lighting elements on the upper portion of the dashboard.

The sports seats have a black leatherette upholstery with thick contours and a contrasting blue stitching that matches the overall theme of the cabin.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 15-inch floating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display, a coloured heads-up display and an 8-speaker sound system. It also gets a massage function for the front seats with ventilation and lumbar support, 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and a 30-colour ambient lighting.

Its safety suite will include 9 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Being a sporty VW, it will also come with dynamic chassis control (DCC), where you can adjust the stiffness of the dampers depending on the road surface to suit your driving style.

Powertrain Options

The upcoming Tiguan R-Line will be featuring a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be launched in India on April 14, 2025 with prices expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals are the Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. But at its expected price point, it will also go up against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

