Modified On Jun 29, 2022 03:36 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new Brezza gets a host of new equipment and sharper styling

Bookings for the new Brezza are already underway for Rs 11,000

To be offered in the same four trims – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ – as before

Gets the updated 1.5-litre petrol unit with a new optional 6-speed automatic

Packs a host of new equipment like 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and head-up display.

Maruti is set to launch the new generation Brezza tomorrow. Bookings for the subcompact SUV are accepted against a deposit of Rs 11,000. For this second-generation model, Maruti has dropped the ‘Vitara’ part of the moniker, subsequently naming the car the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Following the facelifted Baleno’s footsteps, design changes on the new Brezza are plentiful. But, it’s in the cabin where the updates become more radical, thanks to the extensive list of feature additions.

Features like a 360-degree camera system, head-up display, Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen have been borrowed directly from the facelifted Baleno, while an electric sunroof has also been confirmed through a recent teaser.

Other expected features include a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters (for auto ’box), cruise control, and auto AC. On the safety front, the subcompact SUV will offer up to six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

With the new design changes, the new generation Brezza looks a lot sharper. It gets sleeker LED lights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, a revised front bumper with chrome inserts on the glossy black grille, and LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains chunky, with heavy body cladding and roof rails, giving a rugged look to the Brezza.

The variant line-up of the Brezza remains unchanged. It’ll continue to be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. You’ll be able to spec the sub-4m SUV in any of the nine exterior hues including three dual-tone options.

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Should Not Be Mandatory, Says Maruti Suzuki Boss RC Bhargava

Under the hood, the sub-4m SUV will get the updated 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid assist, as the facelifted Ertiga. The unit produces a maximum of 103PS and 137Nm and will be paired to either transmission options, which are a 5-speed manual and a new optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. A CNG kit might also be on the cards later.

We expect the new Maruti Brezza to command a premium over the current model which costs from Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These new updates make the Brezza a strong contender against the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.