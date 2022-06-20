Published On Jun 20, 2022 05:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The second-generation Brezza, like its previous-gen, will continue to be sold in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+

Bookings for the SUV are open for Rs 11,000.

A 5-speed MT will be standard while the top three trims will also get a new 6-speed AT.

To get the same updated 1.5-litre petrol engine as the facelifted Ertiga.

Maruti will offer it in six monotone colours, while the top two trims will also get three dual-tone paint options.

Expect the new Brezza to be priced upwards of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti is all set to launch the second-gen Brezza on June 30. It has already started accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 11,000. We now have some exclusive information on the variants and colour options of the 2022 Brezza.

The second-gen Brezza will continue to be sold in four trims as the outgoing model: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Here’s a look at the variant-wise powertrain options that will be on offer:

Variant 5-speed Manual 6-speed Automatic LXi Yes No VXi Yes Yes ZXi Yes Yes ZXi+ Yes Yes

Except for the base-spec LXi, all other trims can be had with the optional 6-speed automatic gearbox (which has replaced the dated 4-speed automatic found on the older iteration). We already know that the new Brezza will come with the updated 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm) seen in the facelifted Ertiga. Maruti is also expected to provide the SUV with an optional CNG kit later.

Maruti will be offering the SUV in nine exterior shades, including a new khaki colour, and three dual-tone options. While a majority of the shades are similar to those offered on the outgoing model, the carmaker has discontinued the orange and grey with orange roof paint options.

Let’s take a look at the variant-wise colour options:

Variant Pearl Arctic White Splendid Silver Magma Grey Sizzling Red Exuberant Blue Brave Khaki LXi Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VXi MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ZXi MT Yes Yes Yes Yes ZXi+ MT Yes Yes Yes Yes VXi AT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ZXi AT Yes Yes Yes Yes ZXi+ AT Yes Yes Yes Yes

The ZXi and ZXi+ trims are also being offered with three dual-tone paint options: red and silver with black roof, and khaki shade with a white roof.

Related: 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza: What To Expect

Maruti could price the new Brezza from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will continue to go up against other sub-4m SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.